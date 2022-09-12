London Symphony Orchestra perform national anthem in tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

London Symphony Orchestra perform national anthem in tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 6:52 pm
The London Symphony Orchestra performing a special rendition of the British national anthem in tribute to the Queen (London Symphony Orchestra/PA)
The London Symphony Orchestra performing a special rendition of the British national anthem in tribute to the Queen (London Symphony Orchestra/PA)

The London Symphony Orchestra has delivered a special rendition of the British national anthem in tribute to the Queen.

During a performance at Barbican Hall on Sunday, conductor Sir Simon Rattle led the group to stand up and perform the piece followed by a minute’s silence.

Following the news of the late monarch’s death on Thursday, the orchestra said it was going ahead with their season-opening performance but that it would be in “tribute to the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

In a statement about the show’s programme, Sir Simon said: “This season-opening concert, a celebration of British music of the 20th and 21st centuries, is our tribute to the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“A celebration of life in Frank Bridge’s Enter Spring; a meditation on legacy, tradition and the passing of time in Sun Poem, a new work by British composer Daniel Kidane; and the noble grandeur of Elgar’s Second Symphony, which was written for, and dedicated to the memory of, King Edward VII.”

The Queen had been a patron of the orchestra since her accession to the throne in 1952.

Following the death of the monarch, the orchestra said a statement: “The London Symphony Orchestra is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty had been the LSO’s Patron since her accession to the throne in 1952, continuing a long association of the Sovereign with the orchestra and its players, stretching back to its formation in 1904.

“The orchestra is privileged to have hosted Her Majesty at many of its concerts and events – from opening the Barbican Centre in 1982, to hosting a gala at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

“The Queen was present at some of the most significant moments in our history and was a loyal and committed supporter of the orchestra throughout her reign.

“The London Symphony Orchestra sends its condolences to the royal family at this sad time and joins the nation in mourning our much-loved monarch.”

The orchestra confirmed their upcoming shows on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday will also go ahead as planned with no changes to the repertoire but that the national anthem will also be played at the start of each concert.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after mental his health (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after his mental health
adam ant aberdeen
All you need to know about Adam Ant's Aberdeen show
0
Professor Paul Mealor's setting of Psalm 118 was performed at a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service
0
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage
Stormzy (PA)
Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest
Ricky Martin (PA)
Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed (Alamy/PA)
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0