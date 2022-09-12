King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 7:16 pm
The King and his Queen Consort follow the coffin as they enter St Giles’ Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.

Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.

A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind the Queen's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral
The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones to record the historic moment.

Members of the public gather near Mercat Cross to watch the procession
All those in the procession walked in step, moving from side to side as one, within touching distance of the coffin draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top.

The Queen’s coffin, adorned with the Crown of Scotland, is due to rest at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours.

Made from gold, silver and precious gems, the crown is the centrepiece of the Honours of Scotland – which are the oldest Crown jewels in Britain and among the oldest in Europe.

The Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attend the service at St Giles' Cathedral
Following in a car was the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex but the new Prince of Wales and his brother Harry did not take part in the procession.

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex released an emotional statement paying tribute to the Queen and promising to “honour” his father as the new King.

Harry also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.

Harry and Meghan met members of the public as they viewed the floral tributes at Windsor Castle on Saturday
And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We too smile knowing that you and Grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Harry also referenced his father, with whom his relationship is said to have been strained, saying: “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

It came before the King promised “faithfully to follow” the “example of selfless duty” set by his mother in a speech in Westminster Hall as both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolences on the Queen’s death.

The King once again reached for Shakespeare, after quoting from the play Hamlet in his address to the nation last week, saying: “As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’.

The King gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolence
Queen Elizabeth II death
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined MPs and peers under the cavernous timber roof of the ancient building for the service in central London.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A fanfare of trumpets sounded as the King and Queen Consort, both dressed in black, took their seats on two thrones.

The King and his Queen Consort at Westminster Hall (
The King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard ahead of the King's arrival at the Westminster Hall service
The first changing of the guard in the King’s reign has also taken place – the first time there has been a changing of the King’s Guard at the royal palaces for 70 years.

And the late Queen was hailed as a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland at a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly.

On Tuesday, the King and Queen Consort will fly to Northern Ireland to visit Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition about the late Queen’s long association with the province, before Charles receives a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The King will then meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland before returning to London.

DEATH Queen
The Princess Royal will accompany the Queen’s coffin when it is flown to London by RAF aircraft on Tuesday evening, before resting in Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room.

