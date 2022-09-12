People urged to not to camp or wait ahead of Queen’s lying in state procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

People urged to not to camp or wait ahead of Queen’s lying in state procession

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 9:58 pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

People have been warned not to wait or camp along the route where the Queen’s coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

On Wednesday afternoon, the late monarch’s coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crown, will be transported on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

King Charles III, members of the royal family and senior staff of the late Queen and King’s households will walk slowly behind in a dignified silence without music along a route that will take 38 minutes.

The ceremonial procession will move along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade, onto Whitehall and into the Palace of Westminster after 2.22pm.

Viewing areas along the route with limited capacity will open at 11am on the day, with people admitted in order of arrival time amid expected large queues, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

If a person leaves the area their readmission cannot be guaranteed. 

It will come after the Queen’s coffin is flown from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt in west London on Tuesday.

The DCMS has warned: “Please do not wait or camp in advance of the processional day.

“If you camp before this time you may be asked to move on.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
People waiting on The Mall for an all-night vigil for the Coronation procession in 1953 (PA)

People are also advised to bring with them suitable clothing for any weather conditions, food and drink and appropriate footwear.

Tents, gazebos or camping gear, barbecues and equipment for fires and alcohol are prohibited.

Mourners must keep noise to a minimum when the procession passes them and have been told to behave appropriately, dispose of litter and follow the instructions of police and stewards or face being asked to leave.

There will also be large screens at Hyde Park where those who cannot access viewing sites can watch the procession, which will be broadcast on national television and radio.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman (Liam McBurney/PA)
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
(Ben Birchall/PA)
People have right to protest against monarchy this week, police say
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King travels to Northern Ireland
(PA)
Mourners watching the Queen’s coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather
A study suggests fanatical football fans are more likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind (David Davies/PA)
Passionate football fans ‘likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind’
Queen Elizabeth II receives Simon Armitage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem
15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell (Met Police)
Teenager jailed for 13 years over fatal knife attack on schoolboy
People protest ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.
Man said he was warned he risked arrest if he wrote ‘not my King’…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0