Teenager jailed for 13 years over fatal knife attack on schoolboy

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 11:34 pm
15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell (Met Police)
A teenager has been jailed for 13 years over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy who tried to fend him off with a traffic cone on his way to school, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A 16-year-old boy, from Hillingdon, west London, was found guilty of manslaughter at Harrow Crown Court on July 22, and he was sentenced at the same court on Monday.

On June 11 last year, the defendant produced a Rambo-style knife from his waistband before chasing Jalan Woods-Bell, slashing his face and stabbing him in the chest, the Met said.

The force added that Mr Woods-Bell was unarmed during the attack near Global Academy – a college for students aged 14-19 – in Hayes, west London.

He died of his injuries at the scene in Blyth Road.

The defendant, whose identity is protected by law due to his age, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, with three years to be served on licence.

His sentence includes two years for possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Inspector Mike Nolan, who led the investigation, said Mr Woods-Bell tried to defend himself with a traffic cone.

Det Insp Nolan said: “Jalan was walking to school with his friends when he was set upon by the defendant.

“Whilst it is apparent that there was some form of grievance between these two teenagers, nothing can justify the taking of another life.

“The defendant attempted to justify his actions by claiming self-defence, but the evidence and eye witness accounts confirm that he was carrying a large knife in a gloved hand.

“Whereas Jalan was unarmed, and tried to use a traffic cone to fend off his attacker.

“Once again another teenager has lost his life to knife crime, and another family is grieving the loss of a child. Our thoughts are with them today.

“We are determined to do whatever is necessary to crack down on violence, but we need the help of our communities and partners to tackle this problem.

“Together we can help educate young people and steer them away from a life of violence.”

Police forensic officers on Blyth Road in Hayes, west London, on the day Mr Woods-Bell was stabbed (Ian West/PA) 

Police and paramedics were called to reports of the assault on Blyth Road at around 8.30am on June 11, 2021.

Mr Woods-Bell was found with stab injuries and died at the scene.

CCTV cameras captured the moment the suspect – aged 15 at the time – followed Mr Woods-Bell, who was with two friends, before attacking him.

The suspect fled the scene towards his school, where he was arrested.

Witnesses told officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command that the suspect appeared to have been filming the attack on his phone – but he refused to answer questions about this during police interviews.

