Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 7:42 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 9:14 am
An early-morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)
An early-morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)

Final preparations for events in London following the death of the Queen are under way with a full rehearsal for the procession of the her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place in central London.

Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.

The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London from Scotland on Tuesday evening, and will remain in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight before being taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The early-morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery being led along the route.

A black coffin was placed on the gun carriage and, at around 4am, the procession was ordered to march and the carriage, pulled by seven black horses, made its way via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Many of central London’s streets were sealed off for the massive operation.

The real procession begins at 2.22pm on Wednesday, and it will last 38 minutes.

King Charles III, members of the royal family and senior staff of the Queen and King’s households are expected to walk behind the coffin.

The rehearsal, which took place before the sun came up, saw people standing in for them.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Given the time, only a few onlookers were present for the military spectacular, with some finding themselves there by chance.

However, one small group were camping outside Buckingham Palace.

John Lowell, from Streatham, south London, said he was “devastated” by the news of the Queen’s death, adding: “We are all broken-hearted. I can’t take it in.”

His friend, Sky London, told the PA news agency they have been camping since Thursday “so we can get a good view of things” and insisted they will not leave until after the funeral, so that they can pay their “respects”.

He added: “Ten days (of camping) against a 70-year reign is only a fraction.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
(James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(James Manning/PA)

People have been warned not to wait or camp along the route where the Queen’s coffin will be taken for the lying in state.

Viewing areas along the route with limited capacity will open at 11am on the day, with people admitted in order of arrival time amid expected long queues, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The Queen’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects during the lying in state but security staff said the queue is likely to snake for miles, potentially all the way along the River Thames to Tower Bridge.

