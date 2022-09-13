Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:00 am
The plane set to carry the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)
The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)

The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer.

The “heavily used” C-17 Globemaster has also been used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The head of the Royal Air Force (RAF), said the aircraft has also helped “extensively” in disaster relief efforts around the world.

The RAF has been tasked with moving the Queen’s coffin on Tuesday evening.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told Sky News: “It’s a C-17 Globemaster, which is our strategic airlifter. But on this very sad occasion it will be carrying Her Majesty’s coffin down from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt.

“It’s a heavily used aircraft – it carried the majority of the 15,000 people that we evacuated from Kabul last summer.

“And, since then, it’s been involved in airlifting humanitarian aid and lethal aid nodes to support Ukraine.”

Sir Mike said the former monarch, who died last week aged 96, will get a royal guard of honour from 96 Queen’s Colour Squadron gunners when it is loaded on to the aircraft in Edinburgh.

The plane, which will also fly the Princess Royal south, will leave at 6pm and is expected to arrive in London an hour later.

The Queen’s Colour Squadron, this time with the King’s colours on display too, will then give another guard of honour.

A hearse will then take the Queen’s coffin to Buckingham Palace.

“Today is the day that we have long, long planned for but hoped would never come,” Sir Mike told BBC Breakfast.

“I’ll be part of the reception party at RAF Northolt to welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal off the aircraft and then to be part of the royal salute as the coffin is moved into the hearse.”

Sir Mike praised the Queen’s interest in new technology, noting that when she began her reign, the RAF was flying Lancaster and Spitfire planes.

“As one of the many chiefs that she’s seen over her 70-year reign, (she had) a depth of wisdom and interest in geopolitics or interest in the technology of today,” he said.

“And when you look at the technology and her interest in that, again, it speaks to somebody who right to the end kept this close affinity and a close interest.”

Sir Mike said the Queen is the “embodiment of a life of service”.

He told Sky News: “And when we join the armed forces – the Navy, the Army, the Air Force – we all try in some way to emulate that service.

“And His Majesty the King, just like Her Majesty, comes from a service family.

“They know what it’s like to have partners, sons, grandsons, grandchildren serving and serving on operations as well.

“They understand what it means to be a service family, and that’s why Her Majesty was able to engage with and sought out families – to talk to them, to share and hear their experiences and to share some of her own.

“It’s a very, very close personal relationship with her armed forces and she will be very sadly missed.

“But we stand ready to serve His Majesty the King in the same way.”

Sir Mike added: “Her Majesty the Queen’s father was the first royal to get his Royal Air Force wings, followed by His Majesty the King, followed by the Prince of Wales.

“And the Prince of Wales was a serving search and rescue pilot.

“I’m in no doubt that the Royal Air Force holds a very special place alongside all of the armed forces around the Commonwealth.”

Meanwhile, Sir Mike said Charles was a good pilot and could have had a “successful flying career”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I know that he enjoyed his flying, as his father did, as his grandfather did, and as the Prince of Wales did as well.

“By all accounts, I still speak to one of his instructors and there was no doubt that, had His Majesty the King chosen a career in the Royal Air Force, he would have gone on to a successful flying career.”

