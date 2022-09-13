Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:26 am
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)

Volunteers for St John Ambulance have been offering first aid to mourners flocking to pay respects to the Queen.

The charity is providing support at ceremonial events, including the Queen’s state funeral, and informal gatherings.

Volunteers have been offering 24-hour medical support in London and Windsor since Friday.

They will also be on hand to support people waiting to see the coffin lying in state in the Palace of Westminster, with 600 volunteers expected on the busiest day.

“In our planning for this sad occasion, we estimated we’d need around a thousand volunteers, but more than double that have said they can make themselves available,” said Mike Gibbons, commissioner of operations for St John.

“As the sovereign head of our parent charity, the Order of St John, the Queen had a long history with St John Ambulance, and we are not at all surprised we have had such a positive response from our fantastic people willing to help.

“Our charity’s volunteers and employees are out there helping keep people as safe as possible as they pay their respects.

“I know all St John people will take great pride in doing so, and I’d like to thank all of them for their efforts.”

From Wednesday, St John Ambulance will have 30 bases in London from pop-up treatment centres to purpose-built “temporary field hospital facilities” in Hyde Park, St James’s Park and by Lancaster House, it said.

In Windsor, the charity is providing treatment centres, first aiders and ambulances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A number of non-urgent hospital appointments have been postponed on the bank holiday to mark the Queen’s funeral (PA)
Hospital appointments postponed on bank holiday to mark the Queen’s funeral
Archie Battersbee with his mother Hollie Dance (Family handout/PA)
Relatives prepare to remember 12-year-old Archie Battersbee at funeral service
A new study has linked concussion to ‘poor academic standing’ among high school pupils (PA)
Concussion linked to poorer outcomes at school in new study
CR0037708 Isabel McArthur has launched a support group for women at the Vinery in Banff, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 01-09-2022`
Why Aberdeenshire grandmother, 65, set up her own cancer support group
1
Piles of flowers at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Charities offer mental health support for people struggling after death of Queen
Apalutamide has been approved for use by men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
New treatment for advanced prostate cancer approved for use in Scotland
Queen Mary officially opened the Rowett Institute in 1922.
It's 100 years since Queen Mary opened the Rowett Institute as Aberdeen's pioneering health…
Scotland’s estimated coronavirus rate is one in 50 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid rates in Scotland rise following weeks of decline
Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months
The DecodeME study requires 25,000 volunteers to send in saliva samples.
Why 25,000 spit samples could offer hope to Scots with lifelong disease
1

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0