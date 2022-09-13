Florists assure mourners they will ‘absolutely cope’ with demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Florists assure mourners they will ‘absolutely cope’ with demand

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:42 am
Floral tributes to the Queen outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)
Floral tributes to the Queen outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)

Florists have said that they will “absolutely cope” with what they expect to be record demand as mourners pay their respects to the Queen.

The British Florist Association (BFA) said demand had been “significantly high” over the last few days, adding that “the general feeling is that it will be higher than Princess Diana’s funeral”.

Although governing bodies were generally asking for tributes of white blooms, the public were instead happy to choose colourful bouquets to lay at palace gates and other designated areas, the BFA said.

St James's Park
Flowers left in St James’s Park, London, for the Queen (James Manning/PA)

There is no “specific flower” for the Queen, but lily of the valley was one of her favourites, even appearing in her coronation bouquet.

Famous for their bell-shaped, fragrant blooms, the flowers have also been a permanent feature at the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The BFA said flower prices were increasing, but added that they had started to rise even before the Queen’s death and this was to be expected with most blooms bought at auction.

Florists bought as many blooms as they could from English growers, but these were seasonal and in limited quantities and so the biggest supply came from the Netherlands – the location of the world’s largest flower auction.

Floral tributes
It is thought demand could outstrip that seen after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The BFA said: “The industry will absolutely cope with demand – it’s something we are used to doing individually on a daily basis for all our customers.”

It was not yet able to give sales figures but would be asking its members to report after the funeral.

It said: “Many people will buy flowers, both in large and small amounts, as it has always been a way to express sympathy and connect with others.

“A single flower can say a lot.

“Florists will use all the resources available to them in order to provide what their customers need. Flowers will be coming from across the UK where possible, Holland, Africa and South America.”

