M&S and Asda latest retailers to confirm store closures for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

M&S and Asda latest retailers to confirm store closures for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:42 am
A Marks & Spencer store in London (Ian West/PA)
A Marks & Spencer store in London (Ian West/PA)

Marks & Spencer and Asda have become the latest retailers to confirm they will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

It comes after a raft of supermarkets and high street chains already confirmed closure plans for the day.

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond – feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

“It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.”

He added there will be “limited exceptions in London and Windsor”, where M&S will serve customers paying their respects to the Queen.

These stores will be shut during the funeral itself, the retailer highlighted.

Franchise stores at travel locations and in public service sites, such as hospitals, are expected to remain open on Monday.

Asda said it will shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the funeral.

An Asda spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

“We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday September 19.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday September 19.

“Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay.

“Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

It comes a day after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi all confirmed they would shut their supermarket stores for the day of the funeral, with fashion retailers such as Primark also confirming closure plans.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A number of non-urgent hospital appointments have been postponed on the bank holiday to mark the Queen’s funeral (PA)
Hospital appointments postponed on bank holiday to mark the Queen’s funeral
Ahmed Beker who was stabbed to death in Paddington Green, London (Met Police/PA)
Teenager murdered less than two years after cousin’s killing, trial told
Luke Evans talks to the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – as they attend a pre-dinner reception for the Prince’s Trust Invest in Futures Gala Dinner at The Old Billingsgate in London in 2016 (Chris Jackson/PA)
Luke Evans says the King ‘makes you feel that you deserve to be there’
The Queen’s funeral will take place at 11am on Monday September 19 (Joel Ryan/PA)
Queen’s funeral: No invitations for Russia, Belarus or Myanmar
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
Floral tributes to the Queen outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)
Florists assure mourners they will ‘absolutely cope’ with demand
Planned closures of motorways serving London have been paused until after the Queen’s funeral, it has been announced (PA)
Motorway roadworks paused to ease congestion for mourners travelling to London
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)
Sense of duty embodied by Queen being lost, warns May
The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)
Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
A Marks & Spencer store in London (Ian West/PA)
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0