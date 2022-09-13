In Pictures: Overnight queues and early-hours rehearsals as nation pays respects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Overnight queues and early-hours rehearsals as nation pays respects

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 12:38 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 1:04 pm
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London (James Manning/PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London (James Manning/PA)

While mourners queued overnight in Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen, final preparations for events in London saw a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place.

Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mourners queued overnight to pay their respects to the Queen at St Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh (Mitch Stevenson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
While many people were warned to expect a 12-hour wait to see the monarch’s coffin, those who queued overnight said their wait time was five or six hours (Gavin Hamilton/PA)
Members of the public queueing to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies at rest at St Giles’s Cathedral
Members of the public queueing to pay their respects to the Queen at St Giles’s Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Mitch Stevenson and his sister queued for just under five hours to pay their respects and said they were ‘overwhelmed with the power and emotion of the occasion’ (Mitch Stevenson/PA)

Meanwhile, in central London, an early morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery being led along the processional route.

A black coffin was placed on the gun carriage and, at around 4am, the procession was ordered to march and the carriage, pulled by seven black horses, made its way via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Many of central London’s streets were sealed off for the massive operation (James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The real procession begins at 2.22pm on Wednesday, and it will last 38 minutes (James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III, members of the royal family and senior staff of the Queen and King’s households are expected to walk behind the coffin (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The rehearsal, which took place before the sun came up, saw people standing in for members of the royal family (James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Few onlookers were present for the military spectacular (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
People have been warned not to wait or camp along the route where the Queen’s coffin will be taken for the lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Viewing areas along the route with limited capacity will open at 11am on the day (Corporal Paul Watson/MoD/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service (Corporal Paul Watson/MoD/PA)

Few onlookers were present for the rehearsal, with some finding themselves there by chance and others camped outside Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Chris Imafidom carrying tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
John Loughrey wearing a hat with various badges on outside Buckingham Palace (Danny Lawson/PA)

Elsewhere, floral tributes were left outside Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland, ahead of a visit by the King and the Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, for several engagements (Michael Cooper/PA)
Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle ahead of the royal visit
Hundreds of people gathered in the village of Hillsborough in Co Down ahead of the royal visit (Michael Cooper/PA)

