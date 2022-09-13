Chris Kaba’s family in call to see video footage of final moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Kaba’s family in call to see video footage of final moments

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 12:50 pm
Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba’s family have called for the video footage of his final moments to be shown to them after the Metropolitan Police announced that the firearms officer who fatally shot him had been suspended.

Jefferson Bosela, Mr Kaba’s cousin, said the family would like to see bodycam and aerial footage of the incident, and would like to know how long the IOPC investigation will take to complete.

Mr Kaba, 24, who had been due to become a father, was killed while unarmed on September 5 following a police pursuit which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

Mr Bosela said: “We want the footage to be shown to the family to have a clear understanding of what happened.

“We want a timeline of how long the investigation will take because the IOPC are renowned for having very lengthy investigations. We want it to be swift, we want it to be effective and we want it to be thorough.

“We won’t be waiting years for this. We want justice as soon as we can.”

The car Mr Kaba was driving was flagged up on automatic number plate recognition but it later emerged that the vehicle was not registered to him.

Mr Bosela said the family want to know if police “knew he was in the car or were they just following the vehicle? They haven’t given us a definitive answer”.

The family were informed of the suspension while they were holding a vigil for Mr Kaba at Kirkstall Gardens on Monday night.

Mr Bosela said: “We welcomed the news but it happened a little bit too late. The second there’s a criminal investigation, you need to suspend the officer. In any other job, you would be suspended immediately.

The scene in Kirkstall Gardens after the fatal shooting
The scene in Kirkstall Gardens after the fatal shooting (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I don’t know why police officers still get the luxury of working even though they’re under a criminal investigation.”

Monday night’s vigil was the first time that Mr Kaba’s mother, Helen Nkama, had been at the scene of his death.

Mr Bosela said: “Chris’s parents are suffering an unimaginable loss. The nature in which he died makes it really harsh and so difficult. They’re so strong but they’re struggling.

“At the vigil, his mother was saying, “Chris, what were you saying in your last minutes? I wish I had just one minute with you, speak to me please’. It was heartbreaking.

“Personally, I haven’t been eating. I’ve lost so much weight. I’m grieving when I can but my focus right now is fighting for justice.”

He added that the police’s actions have reinforced a lack of trust in them: “The trust was never there anyway. (The relationship) is already damaged and broken. It’s reaffirmed how it felt: that the trust is gone.”

Mr Bosela has set up a GoFundMe and an Instagram account, @JusticeForChrisKaba, for the family’s campaign.

The GoFundMe has already raised £20,000 of its £50,000 goal.

