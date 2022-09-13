Queen’s coffin to rest overnight in room where she dined with foreign royalty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen’s coffin will stay overnight in a room at Buckingham Palace where the monarch dined with foreign royalty and met premier league footballers.

The Bow Room has played host to a number of high-profile figures, including King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, former US president George Bush, and representatives of the Arsenal football team.

More than 30 members of the royal family held a private 100th birthday lunch in the Bow Room for the Queen Mother in 2000.

In May this year, viewers of ITV’s This Morning caught a glimpse of the red-carpeted room as part of a Platinum Jubilee broadcast.

Heston Blumenthal gave a presentation of his Diamond Jubilee Concert picnic in the Bow Room in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

Situated behind the Marble Hall in the west wing of the palace, the Bow Room, formerly known as the Bow Library and the 1853 room, was named after the window that runs along one side.

The room has direct access to the palace’s garden.

US leaders have also been hosted in the room that will become the overnight resting place for the Queen’s coffin, including former president George Bush in 2003.

The New Zealand All Blacks paid a visit to the Bow Room in 2005, where they met the Queen and a 23-year-old Prince William.

The royals were treated to a performance of the infamous Haka.

And celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal gave a presentation of his Diamond Jubilee Concert picnic in the Bow Room in 2012.