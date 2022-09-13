Trains to run through night and road closures paused to ease mourners’ journeys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trains to run through night and road closures paused to ease mourners’ journeys

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 4:26 pm
Network Rail said it would be running extra services (UrbanImages/Alamy/PA)
Trains will run through the night and major road closures have been paused to ease journeys for mourners visiting London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Network Rail said limited trains will operate overnight from Wednesday night while Her Majesty is lying in state in Westminster Hall.

There will also be extra daytime services.

The PA news agency understands around 200 daily services will be added to timetables.

They will be displayed on online journey planners.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.

“Where possible, we will be running some extra services, including a very limited service operating through the night on some routes, and postponing engineering work.

“Customers should check journey planners for the most up-to-date information.”

A rail industry source told PA that the limited number of overnight services means they are “not something people should be relying on”.

The Queen’s lying in state will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 – the day of her funeral.

Southeastern will operate the following overnight services approximately every two hours between Wednesday and Monday: Victoria to Dartford, Gillingham, Orpington and Ashford; Charing Cross to Orpington and Tunbridge Wells; and St Pancras International to Ashford International.

Avanti West Coast said it is running up to four additional services a day in each direction between London and Manchester from Tuesday up to and including Friday, adding a total of around 16,000 seats to its capacity.

The company said it is “examining closely what opportunities there are for additional services” on Saturday and Sunday.

It has operated a reduced timetable in recent weeks due to drivers refusing to work overtime shifts.

Transport plans for the day of the funeral are still being finalised.

Ticket retailer Trainline said it has recorded a 53% increase in bookings for journeys to London on Monday compared with the same day this week.

Magazine Modern Railways reported that major London stations will remain open through the night over the coming days, and mourners are expected to be invited to sit in stationary trains at stations such as Charing Cross, Euston, King’s Cross, Liverpool Street, Paddington and Victoria while they wait for the next departure.

Meanwhile, National Highways announced it has paused planned closures of motorways serving London until after the funeral, to reduce congestion.

Affected motorways include the M25, M11, M3, M4 and M23.

All other closures on England’s motorway network will be postponed during the bank holiday weekend.

National Highways also said existing roadworks will be removed “where possible”, with cones and temporary signs withdrawn from 6am on Friday until the following Tuesday.

A planned closure of the southbound M6 between junctions 33 and 32 north of Preston, Lancashire, will be among those postponed.

John McNeill, head of service delivery in the east of England for National Highways, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend.

“Our traffic officer patrols will be out on the network to help anyone who might get into difficulty, but it’s important people remember to check their vehicle before setting off.

“The last thing anybody wants on the way to their destination is to have a vehicle breakdown.

“That’s why it’s really important that people spend a few minutes checking the condition of their tyres before setting off.”

