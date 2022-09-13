Heavy rain forecast for mourners in London waiting to see Queen’s coffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy rain forecast for mourners in London waiting to see Queen’s coffin

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 2:06 pm
The Queen’s coffin will be taken to rest at Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Queen’s coffin will be taken to rest at Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mourners lining the streets of London to see the Queen’s coffin are facing the strong possibility of heavy rain.

Downpours are expected as the coffin is transported to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

But the Met Office said the rain was likely to give way to “settled, fine” conditions and sunny spells for the huge numbers expected to queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Everywhere south of the M4 is likely to see rain moving in today, potentially heavy rain later today and into the overnight period.

“After that, we start to see high pressure moving in through Wednesday and by the afternoon tomorrow we start seeing sunny spells developing across the whole of the UK.”

The “settled, fine, dry” conditions were expected to last until the beginning of next week.

“In terms of people being outside queueing, really the next 24 hours is likely to see the most unsettled weather before things start to calm down a bit with the high pressure moving in,” the spokesperson said.

Those in Belfast on Tuesday for the King and Queen Consort’s visit could expect largely dry conditions with sunny spells, the Met Office said.

Charles and Camilla flew to Northern Ireland to visit Hillsborough Castle, before scheduled engagements with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders, and to receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The King Charles and Queen Consort look at floral tributes as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down
The King and Queen Consort were able to look at floral tributes left at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland in the dry on Tuesday (Michael Cooper/PA)

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the King and Queen Consort were travelling to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection.

The Princess Royal will accompany the Queen’s coffin when it is flown from Edinburgh to London by RAF aircraft to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening. It will then be taken to rest at Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room.

The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral.

