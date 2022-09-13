Pc struck Dalian Atkinson with ‘unlawful’ blows after he was tasered, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Pc struck Dalian Atkinson with ‘unlawful’ blows after he was tasered, court told

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 2:20 pm
Dalian Atkinson (Karen Wright/PA)
Dalian Atkinson (Karen Wright/PA)

A police officer assaulted retired football star Dalian Atkinson when he was “no longer a threat” after he was tasered to the ground by her colleague, a retrial has been told.

Jurors heard Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, of West Mercia Police, struck the 48-year-old several times with a baton “perhaps in anger” and perhaps because she was told to by Pc Benjamin Monk.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Monk was convicted of manslaughter last year after kicking Mr Atkinson twice, leaving impressions of his laces on his victim’s forehead.

England B international Mr Atkinson, who retired in 2001 after playing for clubs including Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Spanish side Real Sociedad, died in hospital around an hour after being tasered.

Dalian Atkinson death
Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith arriving at a previous hearing (Steve Parsons/PA)

Jurors retrying Bettley-Smith were told a previous jury could not reach a decision in respect of a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 32-year-old probationary officer, known as Ellie, denies the charge, claiming she acted lawfully to protect herself and others.

Opening the case against Bettley-Smith, prosecutor Paul Jarvis said Mr Atkinson, who had health problems including kidney failure, was acting out of character and had smashed a window at his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016.

Mr Jarvis told the court: “Dalian Atkinson was more than just a sportsman.

“He was a loving, and much-loved, son, brother, father, partner and friend to those who knew him best.

“He died in the early hours of the morning on Monday August 15 2016, after an encounter with police officers outside of his father’s home address.

“Those officers were Pc Benjamin Monk and Pc Ellie Bettley-Smith.”

The court was told Monk and Bettley-Smith were in a relationship at the time of the death.

Mr Jarvis said it was obvious to witnesses that the balance of Mr Atkinson’s mind was disturbed at the time of the incident, and he “was not on any view acting like himself”.

Dalian Atkinson death
The scene in Meadow Close following Dalian Atkinson’s death (Joe Giddens/PA)

He told the jury on Tuesday: “It is entirely understandable, we accept, that at this moment in time, Benjamin Monk and Ellie Bettley-Smith would have been afraid for their safety.

“Dalian Atkinson was being aggressive towards them, and they were entitled, we accept, to take steps to subdue him.”

But the Crown alleges that Bettley-Smith acted unlawfully after Monk discharged a third taser cartridge, causing Mr Atkinson to fall to the ground.

Mr Jarvis told jurors: “It is not in dispute that at some point during this incident Ellie Bettley-Smith took out her police baton, she extended it and she struck Dalian Atkinson several times to his body with it.

“You will want to contrast her version with the accounts given by the residents and what they saw of Dalian’s movements.

“In light of their evidence, do you think that having collapsed to the ground following the third discharge of the taser, Dalian was in the process of trying to get back to his feet when Ellie Bettley-Smith hit him?

“Or do you think she has exaggerated his movements in order to portray him as a threat when the truth was that he had already been subdued?

“The prosecution accept that this must have been a frightening experience for a probationary officer in the position of Ellie Bettley-Smith.

“But once Dalian Atkinson was no longer a threat to the officers, the justification for that use of force against him evaporated, we say.

“It is likely that Ellie Bettley-Smith lashed out, perhaps in anger at the fact Dalian Atkinson had scared her so much, or perhaps because Benjamin Monk told her to because he was himself angry.

Aston Villa v Huddersfield Town – Sky Bet Championship – Villa Park
A tribute to Dalian Atkinson at Villa Park after his death in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

“But either way, when she hit him she was not, we say, trying to defend either herself or Benjamin Monk or trying to arrest Dalian Atkinson.

“Those blows, we say, were delivered unlawfully by her.”

Following the Crown’s opening speech, defence KC Richard Smith made a brief address to the jury panel.

Mr Atkinson was a good man, Mr Smith said, but had been unrecognisable to those who knew him on the night of his death.

The defence barrister said of Monk and Bettley-Smith: “They were entitled, indeed had a duty in their uniform, to try and restrain him and protect themselves and others.”

Monk had “made his own decision” to kick Mr Atkinson, Mr Smith said.

He said of Bettley-Smith: “She genuinely believed that when Mr Atkinson was on the ground he still posed a threat to her and potentially all others around him – because her perception was that he was still not incapacitated, and moving.

“Her case is she perceived that movement and there was the continuing threat to her and others.

“The use of her baton was necessary and reasonable to protect and to continue to restrain.”

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
Michelle Beaver shaking Charles’ hand at the Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool in February 2019 (Michelle Beaver/Marie Curie Hospice/PA)
‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones (Graham Jones/PA)
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession
A tribute to the Queen created by Stranraer Community Crafters (Kenny Paterson/PA)
Crocheted tributes to Queen top post boxes across the UK
Lyra McKee (PSNI/PA)
Man who stored Lyra McKee murder weapon sentenced to seven years
Multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline (Alamy/PA)
Taking multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline in over-65s – study
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Camilo Palacio was found fatally shot on Sunday July 24 in north London (Met Police/PA)
Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey
The head of Transport for London said it is facing the ‘biggest event and challenge’ in its history as more than one million people are expected to travel to the centre of the capital to pay their respects to the Queen (James Manning/PA)
TfL faces biggest challenge in its history to accommodate mourners, says boss
A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0