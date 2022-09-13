Painter Colin Davidson says he will ‘forever hold dear’ sitting with the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Painter Colin Davidson says he will ‘forever hold dear’ sitting with the Queen

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 2:20 pm
Artist Colin Davidson with his portrait of the Queen displayed at a Co-operation Ireland reception (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Northern Irish artist Colin Davidson has remembered painting the Queen as an experience he will “forever hold dear”.

His striking depiction of the late monarch was commissioned by the Co-operation Ireland charity and unveiled by her during a special event at Crosby Hall, London, in 2016.

The large canvas, roughly measuring 4ft by 5ft, depicts the Queen wearing a turquoise Karl Ludwig day dress and in a reflective mood, with a hint of a smile on her face.

Portrait of Queen
The Queen unveils the portrait of herself by artist Colin Davidson at Crosby Hall (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Appearing on BBC News, Mr Davidson recalled his two-hour sitting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in May that year.

He said: “The sitting was in the Yellow Drawing Room and I can remember being out of my depth completely. That was just how I felt.

“I was standing. Our appointment was at 11am that day in May and I can remember standing by the door waiting for the Queen to walk in, and the changing of the guard just struck up outside.

“Of course, I remember in my younger days standing outside the gates watching the changing of the guard, so to hear the band, to see them, and at that stage the Queen just to walk in was just something that I will forever hold dear.”

Mr Davidson said he and the Queen were “were off to a good start because she quipped with me how appropriate it was that it was the Irish Guard playing that day”.

He added: “I think I also then had the nerve to say to her, ‘Ma’am, it is probably the millionth time that someone has wished you a happy birthday but may I do it too?’ and she stopped in her tracks and went, ‘Yes, I think it is about the millionth time’.

Portrait of Queen
Colin Davidson with Dr Christopher Moran, chairman of Co-operation Ireland, and the Queen (Jeff Spicer/PA)

“There was a lightness, her warmth, and also the fact she made me feel completely at my ease, which is a story that we have heard so many times.”

The Belfast-born artist is best known for his large-scale head paintings and has also painted public figures such as singer Ed Sheeran, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

His painting of the Queen was commissioned by the Co-operation Ireland charity, which works to promote reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

The Queen herself unveiled the work at Crosby Hall, the home of Henry VIII’s former chancellor Sir Thomas More, with Mr Davidson in attendance.

On BBC News, Mr Davidson joked he sometimes did not know why he chose to be “in the same room” as his sitter when his work is first shown.

Recalling speaking to Queen there, he added: “I don’t know where the nerve came from but the first thing I said to her was, ‘Are you still talking to me, Ma’am?’

“And, of course, she turned around with that familiar smile that I had seen during those two hours that we had spent together and said, ‘Of course I am still talking to you’, and commented on how splendid the painting was – so that is something I hold dear.”

