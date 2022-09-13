Classmates receive counselling following death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Classmates receive counselling following death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 2:56 pm
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)

Classmates of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been sharing their memories of her and receiving counselling since returning to school after her death, her headteacher said.

The nine-year-old died on August 22 when she was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Rebecca Wilkinson, headteacher of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, said: “What has been nice since the children have come back are the memories that they have shared from what they remember of Olivia and, in what has been a sad three weeks, that has been really heartening, to listen to the memories that the children have shared of her.

“That’s brought a lot of happiness really in what is a very tragic situation, listening to those memories.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Floral tributes in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)

The school’s 480 pupils have been offered counselling since returning following the summer holidays.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “We have had counsellors in every class.

“That’s definitely helped and what has been great is how resilient the children have been.

“They are devastated at the loss of their friend, they truly are, but the counselling has definitely helped and we have been so proud of the resilience the children have shown since they’ve been back.”

Mrs Wilkinson said Olivia “oozed kindness” and would be remembered for her smile.

She said: “She’d walk into my room with her friends and that smile would just light up the room.”

Mrs Wilkinson said pupils would be allowed to wear pink nail varnish on Thursday, the day of Olivia’s funeral, in memory of the time when the schoolgirl tried to hide her hands from her headteacher to conceal her painted nails.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)

Students will not be attending the service, at neighbouring St Margaret Mary’s Church, Mrs Wilkinson said, but prayers will be written in school and an art project of flowers put together in Olivia’s memory.

She added: “In the afternoon we are going to watch Olivia’s favourite film, which was Matilda, so that’s something for the children to look forward to.”

The school also has plans for a permanent memorial to Olivia.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “You would hope this would never happen again, not in any school.

“It’s not something I would wish upon any headteacher.

“The loss of any child in a school is tragic, the loss of a child with so much personality makes it doubly hard.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help them find Olivia’s killer.

On Tuesday, officers remained at West Derby Golf Club where searches for the two guns used in the attack began on Monday.

