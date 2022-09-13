Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 3:00 pm
The coffin of Archie Battersbee is brought into St Mary’s Church, Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, ahead of his funeral (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The coffin of Archie Battersbee is brought into St Mary’s Church, Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, ahead of his funeral (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.

The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.

Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.

She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he suffered brain damage.

Archie Battersbee funeral
Archie’s coffin during the funeral at St Mary’s Church, Prittlewell (Joe Giddens/ PA)

His funeral was held at St Mary’s Church in Southend on Tuesday and the hundreds of mourners who attended wore black with some purple, at the request of the family.

Archie’s coffin arrived in a hearse drawn by four black horses with purple headwear.

Flowers arranged on top of the hearse read “son”, with others reading “Archie’s army”.

Church bells tolled as the coffin was carried inside, with the song Hypnotize by American rapper the Notorious B.I.G playing over speakers inside the church as people filed into pews.

Archie Battersbee funeral
Hollie Dance (right), mother of Archie, at the funeral of her son (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Paul Mackay, the vicar of St Mary’s, said there would be an eclectic mixture of music and prayer to celebrate Archie’s life.

During the service, a video of Archie singing One Call Away by Charlie Puth was played, before the choir performed a rendition of the song.

Archie’s mother tearfully addressed the congregation before someone shouted “we love you Hollie, we’re so proud of you” and the crowd broke into spontaneous applause.

Ms Dance said, from the front of the church: “He was just such a beautiful little boy and just he made the most of absolutely everything that he done.

Archie Battersbee funeral
The coffin is taken from St Mary’s Church after Archie’s funeral (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“He lived a very fulfilled and happy life.

“He was very, very energetic.”

She continued: “He was the best little boy ever, just perfect.

“There was a few little challenges along the way but he was just moulding into such a perfect little man.

Archie Battersbee funeral
Hollie Dance (second right) follows as the coffin is taken from St Mary’s Church (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“I love him so much.”

The song Someone You Loved by pop star Lewis Capaldi was played over speakers, and there was poetry, hymns, a bible reading and a video montage of photographs and film of Archie, including some of him doing somersaults.

As people filed out of the church, Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD was played.

The family said, in an order of service for the funeral, that donations to the Tafida Raqeeb Foundation would be gratefully received.

Archie Battersbee funeral
The order of service asked for donations to a charity (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The foundation aims to improve the quality of life of children who suffer from a neurological condition and “be their vocal advocates”.

Bells tolled again as Archie’s coffin was carried from the church and led away in the horse-drawn hearse.

The youngster’s family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

His mother Ms Dance is preparing to discuss the implications of Archie case with a health minister.

