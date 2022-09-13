In Pictures: Charles greeted by cheering crowds as he visits Northern Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles III and his Queen Consort were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla left Edinburgh by jet for George Best Belfast City Airport after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening.

King Charles III waves to onlookers as he arrives at Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/)

Charles and Camilla flew to Belfast City Airport from Scotland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.

Charles meets wellwishers at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles and Camilla speak to people in the crowd (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles meets a woman holding a corgi (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles and Camilla travelled to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla look at floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

Among the floral tributes was a picture of the Queen (Michael Cooper/PA)

The floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

The couple went on a walkabout when they first arrived at the castle, shaking hands with some of the flag-waving people.

Charles and Camilla at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

Charles meets Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)

The King with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (Niall Carson/PA)

King Charles, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly (Niall Carson/PA)

The King and the Queen Consort were met with cheers as they arrived at St Anne’s Cathedral for a service in memory of the Queen.

Inside, Prime Minister Liz Truss sat beside Taoiseach Micheal Martin, with the pair engaged in a lengthy conversation as they waited for things to begin.

King Charles arrives at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Michael Cooper/PA)

Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Charles and the Queen Consort at the service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral (Liam McBurney/PA)