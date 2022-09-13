Queue swells ahead of Queen’s lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queue swells ahead of Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 4:40 pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Jacob King/PA)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Jacob King/PA)

The queue of mourners waiting in central London to attend the Queen’s lying in state increased threefold from eight people at 11am to a line of 24 three hours later at 2pm.

More than a day before the Queen’s lying in state begins at Westminster Hall, well-wishers had already begun to line the banks of the River Thames opposite the Palace of Westminster.

Those waiting in line will be issued wristbands with their number in the queue – allowing them to leave temporarily to use nearby portaloos or buy supplies as they prepare to wait overnight outside Lambeth Palace.

David Carlson, 75, served in the British Army and said he was joining the queue today to pay his final respects to his “boss”.

Mr Carlson, who travelled to Lambeth Palace from Wandsworth, said: “I took an oath to serve her – she was my boss. And she swore an oath when she was young to serve the country for the rest of her life which she did.”

The Queen’s lying in state does not begin until 5pm tomorrow, but Mr Carlson said he was not daunted by having to wait overnight: “I have a plastic bag to sit on and plenty of cigarettes to keep me going, so I’ll be fine.”

Mr Carlson, who served in Malaysia and Indonesia in the 1960s for the 2nd Royal Green Jackets, said he thought King Charles III was doing “a fantastic job”.

He said: “He’s done a fantastic job despite not having time to grieve properly. I feel for the entire royal family.”

Monica Farag, 61, joined the queue of mourners at 8am this morning.

Despite pouring rain in central London throughout much of Tuesday morning, Ms Farag remained insistent that she would attend the Queen’s lying in state: “I’m used to the British weather. I’m staying here overnight – I am not moving.

“I didn’t bring a chair but I can sit on the ground.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Vanessa Nathakumaran, 56, from Harrow, was the first person to arrive on Lambeth Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Farag moved to the UK from the Philippines 36 years ago and said that the Queen was respected around the world – including in countries which are not part of the Commonwealth.

She said: “I have great admiration for the Queen. She was a very hard-working and sincere person.”

Stewards in hi-vis jackets and police officers initially outnumbered those in the queue on an overcast morning in central London.

The world’s media had gathered to interview those in the queue – with several of those first in line sporting clothing featuring the Union flag.

Delroy Morrison, 61, travelled from Wembley to join the line of mourners wishing to attend the historic lying in state.

Mr Morrison said: “I got here last night. I’ve got mostly biscuits – and carrots, apples and a pear.

“The most important thing for me to bring was a chair so I can sit down because of health reasons.”

Mr Morrison said that waiting in line was a way of paying his final respects to the Queen: “After 70 years (on the throne), this is nothing – this is a piece of cake.”

He added that it was “impossible to compare” King Charles III to the Queen, but said that the new monarch had “served a very long apprenticeship”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
Michelle Beaver shaking Charles’ hand at the Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool in February 2019 (Michelle Beaver/Marie Curie Hospice/PA)
‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones (Graham Jones/PA)
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession
A tribute to the Queen created by Stranraer Community Crafters (Kenny Paterson/PA)
Crocheted tributes to Queen top post boxes across the UK
Lyra McKee (PSNI/PA)
Man who stored Lyra McKee murder weapon sentenced to seven years
Multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline (Alamy/PA)
Taking multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline in over-65s – study
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Camilo Palacio was found fatally shot on Sunday July 24 in north London (Met Police/PA)
Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey
The head of Transport for London said it is facing the ‘biggest event and challenge’ in its history as more than one million people are expected to travel to the centre of the capital to pay their respects to the Queen (James Manning/PA)
TfL faces biggest challenge in its history to accommodate mourners, says boss
A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0