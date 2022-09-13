Queen hailed for her part in reconciliation of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen hailed for her part in reconciliation of Ireland

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 4:40 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 4:54 pm
Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell praised the Queen (Church of Ireland/PA)
Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell praised the Queen (Church of Ireland/PA)

The Queen is part of the reconciliation of Ireland, the head of the Church of Ireland has said.

Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell was speaking during a service of reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II in which prayers were said to celebrate “her life and work for this country and for the Commonwealth, and giving thanks for all she has been as Queen, and as such, head of state for the people of Northern Ireland”.

He told King Charles III and the Queen Consort, who attended the service at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, that “faithfulness, care, dutifulness, love and devotion” were all part of her long reign.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a Service of Reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Archbishop said: “All of these could be employed to describe her relationship with Northern Ireland, with patience binding them all together, but paying attention especially to what she said most recently, the word which I think will be most associated with Queen Elizabeth and Ireland, north and south, is reconciliation.”

He added the Queen “followed where Jesus led as women often have in the elusive and unfinished work of reconciliation here in Ireland”.

The Queen found many powerful ways to help with her mission as part of the peace and reconciliation of Ireland, according to the Archbishop.

He said: “It has always been love’s way that in order to rise, she stoops; so the bowing of her head in respect was far more powerful than much grander gestures would have been.

“Love listens far more than she speaks, so a few words in an unfamiliar tongue and a judicious sentence or two of heartfelt regret and wisdom said far more than ceaseless volubility.

“Love never rushes into anything for fear of overwhelming the beloved, but when the moment is right she walked the few steps between two Houses of Prayer in Enniskillen alongside the beloved, in encouragement and affection.”

He said the Queen worked “for the good of all her people” and was an example of tolerance that was firmly rooted in her Christian faith.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Prime Minister Liz Truss (centre) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

She believed “it is no part of a christian’s vocation to belittle another person’s faith or lack of it.”

The Archbishop also quoted playwright and poet Christopher Marlowe to describe the impact of the Queen’s death on the nation.

He said: “If I had wept a sea of tears for her, it would not ease the sorrow I sustain”.”

In a personal statement of condolence to Charles, he added: “If that was how those of us felt who were, in many ways, part of her adopted family through her coronation oath, how much more profound must that feeling of loss be to those of the Queen’s blood family; those who knew her best and loved her most; Your Majesty, our prayers will be with you and your family for a long time to come.”

The service included a Celtic blessing spoken by various church leaders.

As the service ended, Charles and Camilla, were seen exchanging handshakes and warm words with  the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Queen Consort greet President Michael D Higgins (right) (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prime Minister Liz Truss, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney were among the congregation of  more than 800 people.

The royal couple were introduced to leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland ahead of  the service.

The Queen visited Belfast more than 20 times but her ground-breaking visit to Dublin in 2011 is remembered for its historical and political importance.

She was the first British monarch to visit the city for more than 100 years.

She was also the first to set foot in the Republic of Ireland since it gained independence, following the Anglo-Irish war.

It is seen as part of efforts to try to heal the wounds of the past.

The Queen also laid a wreath at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance, which commemorates those who fought against Britain to achieve Irish independence.

Just a year later, the Queen shook hands with Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness, a former IRA leader, at an event in Belfast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
Michelle Beaver shaking Charles’ hand at the Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool in February 2019 (Michelle Beaver/Marie Curie Hospice/PA)
‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones (Graham Jones/PA)
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession
A tribute to the Queen created by Stranraer Community Crafters (Kenny Paterson/PA)
Crocheted tributes to Queen top post boxes across the UK
Lyra McKee (PSNI/PA)
Man who stored Lyra McKee murder weapon sentenced to seven years
Multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline (Alamy/PA)
Taking multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline in over-65s – study
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Camilo Palacio was found fatally shot on Sunday July 24 in north London (Met Police/PA)
Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey
The head of Transport for London said it is facing the ‘biggest event and challenge’ in its history as more than one million people are expected to travel to the centre of the capital to pay their respects to the Queen (James Manning/PA)
TfL faces biggest challenge in its history to accommodate mourners, says boss
A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0