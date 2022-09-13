Device could help stroke survivors to feel loved one’s hand, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Device could help stroke survivors to feel loved one’s hand, researchers say

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 6:40 pm
A nurse assessing a stroke victim (Alamy/PA)
A nurse assessing a stroke victim (Alamy/PA)

Stroke survivors who have lost their sense of touch may be able to feel the warmth of a loved one’s hand again thanks to a portable device being developed by UK researchers.

Often after a stroke people lose sensation and muscle control in one arm and hand, making it difficult to dress and feed themselves or handle everyday objects such as a toothbrush or door handle.

Now researchers at the University of Hertfordshire say they have created a touchpad device that delivers tiny vibrations to the fingertips, causing brain cells to fire and bring back a sense of touch to affected limbs.

Experts suggest this could significantly improve the quality of life for millions of stroke survivors.

Biomedical engineer and neuroscientist Dr Amit Pujari created the device, which he says has the potential to change lives, and physically reconnect with loved ones.

He explained: “Improvement in touch sensation should lead to them being able to sense that they are holding hands.

“That definitely should be possible.”

Presenting very early study findings, that have not been peer-reviewed, at the British Science Festival, he said trial participants were asked to place their hands on the device and report whether or not they could feel different strengths of vibrations.

Dr Pujari said that after 10 minutes of using the device, people reported a 20% to 40% improvement in their sense of touch.

However, it is not yet known how long this improvement lasts, he told the event at De Montfort University in Leicester.

Dr Pujari said: “They have been delivered, touch sensation itself – vibration touch.

“And what we see is that their ability to sense that vibration touch itself improves.”

He added that improving someone’s sense of touch could also help improve their movements.

“Basically, sensory and motor is connected, and because of that improvement in sensory, from my perspective, (it is) bound to have some improvements in movement,” Dr Pujari said.

There were 40 people in the study, some who had lost their sense of touch due to a stroke and others who had lost it to diabetic neuropathy.

