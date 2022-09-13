Queen’s coffin arrives in London ahead of return to Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s coffin arrives in London ahead of return to Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 7:14 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 7:42 pm
The bearer party from the Queen’s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment) (PA)
The Queen’s grandchildren will be among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at Buckingham Palace.

Standing at the palace’s grand entrance, the new King and his Queen Consort will be surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The welcoming party stand by as the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives (Ben Stansall/PA)

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft, used for aid missions in Ukraine and to help evacuate people from Afghanistan when the Taliban returned, arrived at RAF Northolt in north-west London just before 7pm after travelling from Edinburgh.

Soon after the huge aircraft arrived at the military base, the Princess Royal, who accompanied the Queen’s coffin back to the capital with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, issued a moving tribute to her mother.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence accompanied the Queen’s coffin on its journey from Edinburgh to London (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record)

Anne said she was “fortunate” to be able to share “the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life, adding: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.”

Before the coffin was carried by a bearer party to a waiting state hearse, the Princess Royal and her husband left the military plane and stood with Chief of the Air Staff Sir Mike Wigston, while nearby was the Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

On parade was a guard of honour made up of service personnel from the Queen’s Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force, who presented arms when the coffin was first seen.

The King’s Colour for the Royal Air Force was lowered in salute.

As the hearse carrying the coffin began its journey, people stood silently by the road with some recording the historic moment on their camera phones.

