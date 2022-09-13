Bespoke state hearse for Queen who was consulted on the design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Bespoke state hearse for Queen who was consulted on the design

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 8:10 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 8:42 pm
The new state hearse (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)https://explore.pa.media/
The new state hearse (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)https://explore.pa.media/

The Queen was transported in a bespoke new state hearse, designed in consultation with the late monarch, to allow the public a clear view of her coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II was long involved in the plans for the aftermath of her death, known as London Bridge, and had a hand in approving the plans for the ceremonial car.

The gleaming vehicle was used for the first time as the Queen’s coffin was taken on its sad and solemn journey from RAF Northolt back home to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen’s coffin illuminated with lights in the new state hearse (Ben Stansall/PA)

The hearse features wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass roof and three bright spotlights inside along one roof edge, illuminating the raised coffin.

It is finished in Royal Claret, the colour used for the official royal and state vehicles kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and used by members of the royal family on official duties.

The hearse was designed by the Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover – the firm who made the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover hearse – and features the Queen’s Personal Royal Cypher.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The bearer party from the Queen’s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment) carry the Queen’s coffin to the waiting hearse at RAF Northolt (Ben Stansall/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen was consulted on the plans.”

The Palace added: “The State Hearse has been designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty’s Coffin as it travels through London and Windsor.”

It will take the Queen’s coffin from London to Windsor after the state funeral on Monday for the committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People get out of their cars to watch as the hearse carrying the the Queen’s coffin (Victoria Jones/PA)

People stopped their cars on the A40 and stood on the central reservation to watch the historic scenes as the coffin travelled from RAF Northolt.

Mourners cheered and clapped as the hearse, lit up for the night-time journey, travelled down Constitution Hill and around the Queen Victoria Memorial before being driven through the gates of the palace.

It processed slowly through the central arch into the quadrangle, where it was met privately by the King, the Queen Consort, the late Queen’s other children and her grandchildren.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin on his Land Rover hearse (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh designed his own custom-built Land Rover hearse for his funeral in April 2021.

The project spanned 16 years, with Philip requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place.

Philip, who died when he was 99, began working on the modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle in 2003, the year he turned 82.

For her 90th birthday in 2016, the Queen, who once said she needed to be seen to be believed, delighted crowds by doing a royal drive-by in her “Queenmobile”.

Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations
The Queen waves to well wishers from a open top Range Rover for her 90th birthday celebrations (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She stood and waved with Philip from the open top burgundy State Review Vehicle, a LWB Range Rover Hybrid, which was especially built by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations for her in 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
Michelle Beaver shaking Charles’ hand at the Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool in February 2019 (Michelle Beaver/Marie Curie Hospice/PA)
‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones (Graham Jones/PA)
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession
A tribute to the Queen created by Stranraer Community Crafters (Kenny Paterson/PA)
Crocheted tributes to Queen top post boxes across the UK
Lyra McKee (PSNI/PA)
Man who stored Lyra McKee murder weapon sentenced to seven years
Multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline (Alamy/PA)
Taking multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline in over-65s – study
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Camilo Palacio was found fatally shot on Sunday July 24 in north London (Met Police/PA)
Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey
The head of Transport for London said it is facing the ‘biggest event and challenge’ in its history as more than one million people are expected to travel to the centre of the capital to pay their respects to the Queen (James Manning/PA)
TfL faces biggest challenge in its history to accommodate mourners, says boss
A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0