What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 12:02 am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wednesday marks D-Day +5, or D+5, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

– Wednesday September 14

Procession:

The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen’s coffin.

At 2:22pm, a procession will take the late monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state.

Queen Elizabeth II death
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin (Danny Lawson/PA)

The King will follow the coffin on foot, joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, as well as the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk in the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

Viewing areas for the public along the route will open at 11am on the day, with large crowds expected to attend.

The procession is set to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Lying in state:

The lying in state opens to the public at 5pm and will be accessible 24 hours a day.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People have already arrived for the lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tens of thousands are expected to wait in the queue before walking past the coffin, which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers will be joined by volunteers and stewards to manage the queue, while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system will be used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

Lambeth Palace is also expected to arrange a multi-faith pastor service to provide support to those who need it.

Senior royals may also pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London (Corporal Rebecca Brown/UK/PA)
Queen to leave Buckingham Palace for final time as lying in state begins
Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen’s death will provide ‘opportunity for peacemaking'(Christopher Katsarov/AP)
Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen’s death will provide ‘opportunity for peacemaking’
Mourners lining the streets of London to see the Queen’s coffin are facing the strong possibility of heavy rain on Wednesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Heavy rain forecast for early-morning mourners in London queue
US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’ (Mike Bedigan/PA)
US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’
A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson from the Greenan area in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police charge 31-year-old man with murder of west Belfast woman
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(Center Parcs/PA)
Center Parcs reverses decision to kick out guests for day of Queen’s funeral
File photo dated 26/04/16 of stocks of food at the Trussell Trust Brent Foodbank
Trussell Trust defends food banks after Queen’s funeral prompts closures
King Charles III (PA)
King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall
Gareth Malone (Ian West/PA)
Gareth Malone says Queen’s death has given national anthem new meaning

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The newest branch of Fireaway opened in Aberdeen today. Supplied by Fireaway.
Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen
0
The casualty was rescued after falling on Ben Cruachan.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
Tarland Festival will return on Friday, September 23.
Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists charity Picture shows; Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists. Highlands. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust Date; Unknown
Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians
0