Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 10:40 am
A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)

A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The donation has been made by Lord Ashcroft, founder and chairman of Crimestoppers, and will be offered through the charity for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the schoolgirl’s death.

Olivia was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

Lord Ashcroft said: “Olivia’s murder has shocked us all, which is why I have made this personal offer of up to £50,000 available via Crimestoppers to help get justice for Olivia’s family and friends.

“What happened is truly unacceptable and I say to anyone who has information that can help catch the killer to come forward completely anonymously.”

Crimestoppers, which allows people to give information anonymously, said the appeal is aimed at those in the community who have previously been too scared to come forward.

The charity’s director of operations, Mick Duthie, said: “We know it can be difficult to speak up about someone who is involved in serious crime, especially if they are close to you.

“Crimestoppers has kept our promise to protect your identity since we started back in the late 1980s. Around half a million people contact our charity every year to pass on what they know.

“If you know who was involved in Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder, please speak to us completely anonymously.

“Nobody will know you contacted us, and you will be doing the right thing for Olivia, her family, friends and the wider community across Liverpool who are still trying to come to terms with this tragedy.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

Merseyside Police have arrested nine men as part of their investigation into her death but all have since been bailed.

This week, officers have been searching at West Derby Golf Club for the two guns used in the attack.

Speaking on Monday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help us with our investigation to come forward.

“This offender and those protecting him are a blight on the community and the impact they have on the decent people of the community is toxic.”

Olivia’s funeral is due to be held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash on Thursday.

The reward will be given for information leading to the conviction of Olivia’s killer that is given exclusively to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at

crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Members of the military take part in an early morning rehearsal for the Queen’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
In Pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral
Banky’s Flower Thrower (The Art of Banksy/PA)
Exhibition of 145 Banksy artworks to open in Salford’s MediaCity
The first members of the public pay their respects at Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state
Members of the military take part during an early-morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Forces stage early-hours rehearsal for Queen’s funeral procession
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 15
In the hours before she was due to board a plane to London, one of the ten ‘ordinary Australians’ who received an exclusive invite from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being in attendance at such an event (Salty Dingo/PA)
‘Ordinary Australian’ who once won Queen’s praise shocked over funeral invite
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car (Alamy/PA)
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car
(Alamy)
Robot ‘taught to laugh at jokes’
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…