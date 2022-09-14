Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 11:48 am
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)

The UK’s biggest pub group has said it plans to keep venues open next Monday and show footage of the Queen’s funeral.

It comes as the vast majority of retailers have said they will shut their doors during the day as a mark of respect for the Queen.

However, Stonegate, which runs around 4,500 pubs and bars, said its managed venues will remain open to allow punters to celebrate the life of the Queen.

The Walkabout and Slug & Lettuce owner said those running its leased and tenanted pubs will decide separately whether to open their doors on the day, which will be a public bank holiday.

Police officers in The Mall, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Police officers in The Mall, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)

A spokeswoman for Stonegate Group said: “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a momentous and sombre occasion.

“We send our deepest condolences to the royal family at this sad time.

“Our managed pubs, bars and venues remain open and, where possible, will show the funeral on Monday September 19 to honour her life and service.

“Across our leased and tenanted estate, our pub partners will make an independent decision applicable to their business and community.

“To find what’s on at your nearest pub, please visit their website and social media accounts.”

Meanwhile, Heineken’s pub arm, Star Pubs & Bars, said it may keep some venues open for the day as well, allowing independent leaseholders to decide.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star, said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family and also with the nation as a whole, whose hearts she captured and whose respect she earned over years of selfless service.

Members of the public in Westminster, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Members of the public in Westminster, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (John Sibley/PA)

“We know that millions of people across the UK will want to come together in their local pub to celebrate her life, share memories and pay their respects.

“The Star Pubs & Bars’ estate encompasses a wide variety of individual pubs which are leased to independent licensees to run as their own.

“Licensees will be working to choose the most fitting and appropriate way for their pubs to pay their respects and mark this sad occasion.

“This will include which opening hours will best meet the needs of their local community on September 19 or whether to close.”

There is no requirement for hospitality operators or retailers to shut their doors on the day of the funeral.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

