BBC to livestream Queen lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC to livestream Queen lying in state

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 12:40 pm
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The BBC is launching a dedicated livestream of the Queen lying in state.

The service will be available globally on the BBC News website for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to travel to London or are physically unable to queue.

It will also be available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.

The livestream will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall are expected to open to the public.

Queues to view Queen lying in state
Queues have already formed of mourners hoping to view the Queen lying in state (PA)

The broadcaster said: “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated livestream will be an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually, and pay their respects from wherever they are.”

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The Government has issued guidance about what can be carried into the hall, bathroom facilities for those in the queue, and the risk of having to wait through the night.

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am on Monday, after which the coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn
Will they or won't they - the question over whether Meg and Perez get together is answered in the finale of Shetland.
Fans' sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale
0
The Queen’s coffin lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (Peter Tarry/PA)
Thousands tune into BBC livestream of Queen lying in state
(Helen Turton/PA)
Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air back to back after TV awards rescheduled
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)
The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to ‘incredible monarch’
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral
The Great British Bake Off of Matt, Paul, Prue and Noel (Channel 4/PA)
First baker eliminated as Great British Bake Off returns for new series
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London (PA)
The Crown series one has entered Netflix global top 10, streamer reveals

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…