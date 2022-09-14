London Fashion Week boss: The Queen was a big supporter of young creative talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

London Fashion Week boss: The Queen was a big supporter of young creative talent

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 12:54 pm
The Queen during a visit to London Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen during a visit to London Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)

An organiser of London Fashion Week has said it feels appropriate to go forward with the event in a scaled-back manner following the Queen’s death, as she was a “very big supporter of young creative talent”.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC), told Sky News the LFW event will continue to run from September 16-20 in order to support local creative businesses and designers.

However, she confirmed the annual parties and “celebration of creativity” will be delayed until October as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

Ms Rush told Sky News: “So what we’re doing is really focusing on the business-to-business part of London Fashion Week, which is essentially the shows, the presentations, the part of London Fashion Week that international press and buyers come to London for, this is about generating orders, it’s about business.

Royal visit to London Fashion Week
The Queen sits next to Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, left, and Anna Wintour, right, as they view Richard Quinn’s runway show (Yui Mok/PA)

“And of course London Fashion Week is a platform for many emerging designers and independent businesses, many of which have had a really challenging few years and have committed significant spend already and so everything is taking place but with obviously a different tone and scaled back.

“But of course, we want to make sure that we are supporting local creative businesses. The Queen herself was a very big supporter of young creative talent and so we feel it’s appropriate to do that.

“But, of course, the parties have been postponed and the city-wide celebration that we normally do, it’s normally a real celebration of creativity in our city, we’re moving out to October when we’ll have an opportunity to reflect on the creativity that’s shown over the next few days and really celebrate it and support retail at that point.”

The BFC chief executive said the postponed celebrations will probably take place from October 6 to 13.

She added that they will provide “an opportunity to really focus on celebrating our young designers, our independent businesses and our brands at retail” and the “brilliant creativity that London is known for”.

Organisers previously said London Fashion Week will be observing “royal protocol” and would be dedicated to the late monarch.

A statement shared online added: “Having spoken to designers and industry members, we as an industry want to unite as a creative and business community to celebrate Her Majesty’s legacy and commitment to creativity and design.

“The British Fashion Council would like to thank our partners, designers, creative teams, brands, media, retailers, patrons and broader stakeholder community.”

All Union flags will fly at half-mast during the event and a minute’s silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday.

There will be no shows or events on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Hall in central London.

The Newgen venue at Selfridges Hotel will also have a space for industry members to write tributes.

A number of high-fashion brands including Burberry and Raf Simons have announced they are cancelling their shows at LFW following the news of the Queen’s death and others are expected to pay tribute to the monarch’s fashion within their collections.

An updated events schedule was also posted to the LFW website.

The Queen was known to be a long-time supporter of British fashion, launching the QEII Award for British Design at LFW in 2018 and presenting Richard Quinn with the inaugural award.

Following the news of her death, LFW said in a statement that her reign would be marked as “one of empathy, strength and grace”.

“Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm and sense of fun was evident and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation,” the statement read.

