The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to ‘incredible monarch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to ‘incredible monarch’

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 1:24 pm
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

The Crown actress Claire Foy has spoken of the honour of playing the Queen on screen saying the late monarch was a “massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace”.

The British star, 38, portrayed the Queen in the popular Netflix show for the first two series before handing over the role to Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton.

Speaking to the BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, she said: “I think that she was an incredible monarch.

“She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

The Crown series 2
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix/PA)

Foy added: “My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story.”

The actress made her debut in the role in 2016 for the show’s first season alongside Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh and John Lithgow as Winston Churchill.

The series followed the Queen from her marriage to Philip in 1947 to the resignation of her first prime minister, Churchill, in 1955.

It also took in the death of King George VI and the Queen’s subsequent ascension to the throne.

Vanessa Kirby portrayed Princess Margaret and much of the series was also devoted to telling the story of her romance with RAF officer Peter Townsend.

The series debuted to rave reviews and Foy received a string of awards for her portrayal including an Emmy and Golden Globe as well as two Bafta nominations.

Netflix recently revealed that the first series has entered the streamer’s global top 10 for the week of September 5-11 following the Queen’s death.

The series landed in seventh position for TV shows in the English language, with nearly 17.6 million hours viewed globally.

The Crown Premiere – London
Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

The weekly post stated: “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers.

“Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which entered the list for the first time in the seventh spot with 17.57 million hours viewed.”

Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of the Queen last Thursday and filming will also be suspended on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

The upcoming fifth series of the lavish royal drama, currently due to air in November, will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn
Will they or won't they - the question over whether Meg and Perez get together is answered in the finale of Shetland.
Fans' sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale
0
The Queen’s coffin lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (Peter Tarry/PA)
Thousands tune into BBC livestream of Queen lying in state
(Helen Turton/PA)
Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air back to back after TV awards rescheduled
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral
The Great British Bake Off of Matt, Paul, Prue and Noel (Channel 4/PA)
First baker eliminated as Great British Bake Off returns for new series
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London (PA)
The Crown series one has entered Netflix global top 10, streamer reveals

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…