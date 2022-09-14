Archbishop’s prayer for ‘thy servant Queen Elizabeth’ in Westminster Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archbishop’s prayer for ‘thy servant Queen Elizabeth’ in Westminster Hall

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 2:32 pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury will say a prayer for “thy servant Queen Elizabeth” and deliver a blessing when the Queen’s coffin is received in Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

Archbishop Justin Welby will oversee the short service in the ancient Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

Watched by the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family, it is taking place after the solemn procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was consulted on the religious proceedings, as she was on all the London Bridge plans before her death.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Westminster Hall during the condolences ceremony on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, will sing Psalm 139 – O Lord, thou hast searched me out, and known me.

It featured in the thanksgiving service held for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, when the archbishop read excerpts and said it explored “fear and wonder, and the connection between them”.

He spoke then of looking back on the Queen’s life with “deep wonder and profound gratitude” amid past times of personal challenge and national crisis.

The archbishop will read an opening prayer, in which he will say: “O God, the maker and redeemer of all mankind: grant us, with thy servant Queen Elizabeth, and all the faithful departed, the sure benefits of thy Son’s saving passion and glorious resurrection.”

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle will also say prayers and the Collect, and the choir will sing The Motet.

The archbishop’s blessing will include the words “the Lord lift up the light of his countenance upon you and give you peace”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

