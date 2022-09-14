Thousands paying last respects to Queen as Westminster Hall opens to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Thousands paying last respects to Queen as Westminster Hall opens to public

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:48 pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Thousands of people are paying their last respects to the Queen after Westminster Hall was officially opened to the public.

A queue of people almost three miles long started moving gradually forward on Wednesday as well-wishers saw the monarch lying in state from 5pm.

The line has the capacity to stretch for 10 miles, but there is no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the coffin.

Nevertheless, people turned out in droves for the opportunity to say a personal farewell ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is running a live queue tracker to pinpoint the end of the line which can be viewed at

youtube.com/watch?v=9NpZuGxSgZY

At 5pm, the tracker showed the queue was approximately 2.9 miles long, stretching past London Bridge.

To help avoid disappointment, it is understood that entry to the back of the queue may be closed early, although it is too early to estimate when that might happen.

Numbers will be monitored towards the end of the lying in state period, which must be completed by 6.30am on Monday.

Entry to the line will be paused if the queuing infrastructure – stretching 6.9 miles from Victoria Tower Gardens to Southwark Park, with a further three miles in the park itself – reaches capacity.

There will be more than 1,000 volunteers, stewards, marshals and police officers on hand at any one time as people brave the wait on the banks of the Thames.

They include 779 professional stewards per shift, assisted by 100 civil service volunteer marshals, 40 adult scouts, and 30 members of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry charity, as well as Metropolitan Police officers.

There will be a separate accessible route running from Tate Britain for people less able to wait for a long period of time, with timed entry slots issued for a line along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.

No proof of disability will be required to use this route, with marshals on hand to make sure people are in the correct line and two British Sign Language interpreters to help.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Joyce Dawson, 54, from Middlesbrough, had never visited London before, but said she was “inspired” to travel down for the lying in state after seeing the first people in the queue being interviewed on TV on Tuesday evening.

She told the PA news agency: “I texted my daughter and said, ‘We have to go to London tonight’, so we’re here.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

She and her daughter Shelby, 26, who had also never been to the capital before, got on a midnight coach from Middlesbrough and joined the queue at about 8am.

Joyce Dawson added: “It’s just nice to be a part of this. It’s exciting, I’m dead excited, I’m like a little kid.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank (James Manning/PA)

Duncan Rasor, a former member of the Balmoral Guard who met the Queen while serving in Scotland, wore his military medals and Glengarry headdress as he queued.

The 48-year-old, who served in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, told PA that he wanted to pay his respects “for everything that she’s done”.

He described spending time with the royal family as an “extraordinary privilege”, and added: “Even though they are on holiday up in Balmoral, they are still working, and it just never stops.

“I think… something which is starting to become more apparent to people is quite how hard Her Majesty has worked for her entire life.”

Kush Sonigra, who lives in London, was spending his 24th birthday in the queue.

He told PA: “Well fortunately, from work I get the day off for my birthday, so I thought I’d get involved and see what the hype is about, get involved with the event.

“There’s a family dinner table so I’m hoping, depending on how late I finish here, I might be able to make it for that. Otherwise, we will postpone that to the weekend.”

He said his mother “is a little bit upset that I’m missing the family dinner, but I think she’ll understand”.

It is understood there will be an element of self-policing for people to keep their places in line.

They are being given a coloured and numbered wristband allowing them to leave for a brief time.

It is thought people will know those around them and be supportive when others need to step out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(Ben Stansall/PA)
Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen at Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Lying in state: Visitors take a few moments to say goodbye to the Queen
Signage on the South Bank, London, for members of the public to wait in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (David Hughes/PA)
Concerns that lying in state queue is ‘not accessible to disabled people’
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Public enjoy camaraderie in queue to see the Queen lying in state
The first members of the public pay their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Tears flow as mourners pay last respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall
King Charles III (Phil Noble/PA)
King to have day away from public duties after momentous week
King Charles III (Phil Noble/PA)
King to have day away from public duties after momentous week
Dung spherulites from the soil samples from Abu Hureyra (Alexia Smith/University of Connecticut)
Ancient dung analysis suggests animals being farmed for food 13,000 years ago
Enoch Burke (Brian Lawless/PA)
High Court rejects bid by trans row teacher to end his suspension by school
Some 66.1% of the children asked said they used social media in the two hours before bed (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Primary school children miss out on sleep as they scroll through social media’

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…