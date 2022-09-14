Concerns that lying in state queue is ‘not accessible to disabled people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Concerns that lying in state queue is ‘not accessible to disabled people’

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 7:32 pm
Signage on the South Bank, London, for members of the public to wait in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (David Hughes/PA)
Signage on the South Bank, London, for members of the public to wait in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (David Hughes/PA)

Concerns have been raised that the queuing system enabling the public to view the Queen lying in state is “not accessible to disabled people”.

Disability Rights UK said it is disappointed that access to events following the death of the Queen is “such a mixed bag”, given the decades of planning that will have taken place.

The Government has said assistance dogs are permitted throughout the queue, there are accessible portable toilets, all marshals and volunteers have received disability awareness training and can signpost people to the nearest facilities, and there is step-free access along the whole route.

There is also a shorter, accessible queue running from Victoria Tower Gardens to the Palace of Westminster for people unable to stand for long periods or those with specific needs.

People needing to use this queue will first need to go to the accessible kiosk at Tate Britain – around half a mile away from the start of the accessible queue – to be issued with timed entry slots.

No proof of disability will be required to use the separate route, with marshals on hand to make sure people are in the correct line, and two British Sign Language interpreters and accessible toilets at the kiosk.

Marshalls and stewards will be told to proactively look out for anyone struggling, and take a pragmatic approach to assist them.

The Government did not say how long it estimates people in the accessible queue would have to wait.

Numbers for each time slot will be capped, therefore it is not guaranteed that everyone seeking a place in the accessible queue will be able to view the Queen lying in state, it added.

Disability Rights UK chief executive Kamran Mallick said: “We welcome the potential of shorter waiting time slots and a shorter distance to queue for disabled people, but there is still a breathtaking lack of awareness around the needs of disabled people.”

According to Government guidance, those queuing must not take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and such items will be confiscated.

The charity said there has been no confirmation that food and drink can be taken inside if visitors have a medical need.

Mr Mallick added: “This is a big concern as many people need these to take vital medication.”

It also pointed out that the bag drop point is on the other side of the River Thames, around 20 minutes’ walk away from the accessibility kiosk at Tate Britain.

It said there “would still be time” for the Government to introduce festival-style Changing Places toilets closer to the accessible route.

Currently, the nearest Changing Places toilets are in Victoria Station and Guy’s Hospital – which the charity said are “too far” away – or within the Palace of Westminster.

It is understood that there will be more than 1,000 volunteers, stewards, marshals and police officers on hand at any one time as people queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

There will be 779 professional stewards per shift, assisted by 100 civil service volunteer marshals, and hundreds of queue volunteers from organisations including the Red Cross, Scouts, Salvation Army, Samaritans and St John Ambulance.

There are more than 500 Portaloos along the route.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Lying in state: Visitors take a few moments to say goodbye to the Queen
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Public enjoy camaraderie in queue to see the Queen lying in state
The first members of the public pay their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Tears flow as mourners pay last respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall
King Charles III (Phil Noble/PA)
King to have day away from public duties after momentous week
King Charles III (Phil Noble/PA)
King to have day away from public duties after momentous week
Dung spherulites from the soil samples from Abu Hureyra (Alexia Smith/University of Connecticut)
Ancient dung analysis suggests animals being farmed for food 13,000 years ago
Enoch Burke (Brian Lawless/PA)
High Court rejects bid by trans row teacher to end his suspension by school
Some 66.1% of the children asked said they used social media in the two hours before bed (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Primary school children miss out on sleep as they scroll through social media’
The Queen’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (David Ramos/PA)
The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state
The Queen’s coffin lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (Peter Tarry/PA)
Thousands tune into BBC livestream of Queen lying in state

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
Signage on the South Bank, London, for members of the public to wait in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (David Hughes/PA)
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…