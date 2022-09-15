Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:48 am
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Hundreds of people have flocked to the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles to pay their respects at a tribute for the Queen.

A simple floral wreath surrounding a photo of the monarch was put up following the historic news on Thursday.

People began arriving at the cemetery over the weekend after the tribute’s photo was posted online and venue staff say there are further plans to remember the Queen on Monday – the day of her state funeral in London.

Theodore Hovey, family service counsellor at Hollywood Forever, said it had been “amazing” to see the monarch’s impact.

“We thought there was a public need to express respect and so we put up a beautiful wreath and her photo,” he told the PA news agency.

“We posted it on our Facebook and Instagram and hundreds of people showed up the next day just to see a photo, a photo of someone we’ve seen a lot.

“It’s amazing how much impact she had.”

The cemetery is the final resting place of Hollywood royalty, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Mr Hovey added that details for Monday’s tribute were not yet finalised, but that it would “probably be very simple”.

“This is a place where we celebrate not just the dead but people’s lives and so it seemed a very appropriate venue for an expression of respect and care,” he told PA.

Specially made “memory cards”, featuring a picture of the Queen and the lyrics to I Vow To Thee My Country, were made available to the public for free at the venue.

The cemetery is the final resting place of Hollywood royalty, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

More recently actress Anne Heche and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were also interred there.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Queen shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by First Minister Peter Robinson at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Photographer recalls historic handshake between Queen and Martin McGuinness
The funeral cortege of King George VI moves to Paddington station in London (PA)
Royal funeral customs and mishaps: a loyal dog, spooked horse and broken crown
The King is spending the day at Highgrove House (PA)
Highgrove: Where the King is spending a day of rest and reflection
The Rochester Castle pub in Stoke Newington, north London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wetherspoon to open central London pubs from 8am on day of Queen’s funeral
Members of the military take part in an early morning rehearsal for the Queen’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
In Pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral
Banky’s Flower Thrower (The Art of Banksy/PA)
Exhibition of 145 Banksy artworks to open in Salford’s MediaCity
The first members of the public pay their respects at Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state
Members of the military take part during an early-morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Forces stage early-hours rehearsal for Queen’s funeral procession
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 15
In the hours before she was due to board a plane to London, one of the ten ‘ordinary Australians’ who received an exclusive invite from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being in attendance at such an event (Salty Dingo/PA)
‘Ordinary Australian’ who once won Queen’s praise shocked over funeral invite

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
0
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…

Editor's Picks