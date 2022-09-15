Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:42 am
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

News of the Queen’s death and the subsequent outpouring of grief and respect for the monarch “translates even across the pond,” a US broadcaster has said.

Hal Eisner, reporter for KTTV, said “a great deal of time” had been given by US networks to the historic news, adding it had been treated with the “appropriate amount of solemnity and feeling”.

He said the “tremendous interest” in the unfolding events by the American people and around the world came because the news involved “somebody we’ve known our whole lives”.

Britain Royals
Hal Eisner said American networks had treated the historic news with the ‘appropriate amount of solemnity, and feeling’ (Oli Scarff/Pool/AP)

Mr Eisner has worked as a television reporter for the Los Angeles-based channel, which is part of the Fox network, for 40 years, and previously worked for 15 years in radio in Texas and Louisiana.

During his career he has covered high-profile US stories such as the Columbine school shooting in 1999, the death of Whitney Houston in 2012 and the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.

Speaking to the PA news agency about coverage of the Queen’s death after its announcement on Thursday, he said: “I think it’s been very impactful.

“This is the only queen anybody’s ever known in their lifetime… it was stunning.

“Here in the United States, a lot of people haven’t been to England. And when they think of England, what do they think about? They think about the Queen.

“So I think that this was received with its appropriate amount of solemnity and feeling.

“You can see by watching the various news networks, a great deal of time is being given to cover this. Anchors are in London. Time is being given, live broadcasting is happening.

“It’s moving.”

Mr Eisner drew parallels to previous major royal-related events, such as the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, and the marriage of the King and Queen Consort in 2005.

“There was incredible interest here in the United States for those things and I think we’ll see that again on Monday when the actual funeral occurs,” he told PA.

“I think we will see a massive number of people watching television, watching on their computers, watching on their phones.”

During her seven-decade reign the Queen met 13 of the 14 US presidents, from Harry S Truman to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, to current president Joe Biden.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen met more than a dozen US presidents from Harry S Truman to Joe Biden (Chris Jackson/PA)

Asked why there was such a high level of interest across the pond, Mr Eisner said: “Because it’s somebody we’ve known our whole lives.

“It’s not like if you went up to somebody and said something about Queen Elizabeth, they would say ‘Queen who?’

“The mere fact that somebody can say, the Queen of England, you know exactly what we’re talking about…you didn’t have to say her name for me to know who she was.

“We all know her, we all knew her, we all had an impression of her.”

Mr Eisner said that through his own reporting on the news in Los Angeles he had spoken to many people from both the UK and the US, who all shared a “collective mindset” on the matter.

“Yesterday, everybody was talking about the heat. Today, everybody’s talking about the queen, and that says a lot,” he said.

“Certain things bring people together.

“People are moved by it and I think there’s a tremendous interest even if you’re not in the same country.”

He speculated that even in California, where the funeral is scheduled to take place at 5am local time, many would still make the effort to watch the historic event.

“I think it will be interesting to see what the worldwide viewing audience is,” he said.

“Because if you’ve got lines that are two, three, four or five miles long of people wanting to pass the casket and pay their respects, just imagine all the people around the world who have some level of interest and will want to spend a few minutes watching.

“Having their memory of the fact that they spent some time watching that.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mr Eisner said the Queen’s passing ‘resonates’ with people regardless of whether they are American or British (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Eisner also speculated that interest in and coverage of the mourning events in the UK would rumble on for some time.

“This is the final days of the Queen of England. I think there’s empathy to go around,” he told PA.

“I think watching the King, watching William and Harry walking behind (the coffin) and sensing the emotion. I think that translates even across the pond.

“It resonates with people.

“People may be divided over this issue or that issue, but for the most part, they still have hearts, and I just think when you have the passing of somebody who’s been respected, people tend to show their hearts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Will they or won't they - the question over whether Meg and Perez get together is answered in the finale of Shetland.
Fans' sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale
0
The Queen’s coffin lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (Peter Tarry/PA)
Thousands tune into BBC livestream of Queen lying in state
(Helen Turton/PA)
Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air back to back after TV awards rescheduled
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)
The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to ‘incredible monarch’
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral
The Great British Bake Off of Matt, Paul, Prue and Noel (Channel 4/PA)
First baker eliminated as Great British Bake Off returns for new series
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London (PA)
The Crown series one has entered Netflix global top 10, streamer reveals

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as 'fireball' shoots through the sky
0
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…

Editor's Picks