Home News UK

Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 8:36 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 10:12 am
The first members of the public pay their respects at Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
The first members of the public pay their respects at Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Many have queued overnight for the chance to file past the monarch’s coffin after it was handed to the care of the nation on Wednesday afternoon.

By 10am on Thursday, the queue was around three miles long and stretched past London Bridge to HMS Belfast.

The coffin, which sits on a catafalque and is draped with a Royal Standard, continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

One of the guards suddenly collapsed overnight, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid after he appeared to faint.

The largely black-clad crowd were solemn and pensive as they flowed into the ancient hall where chandeliers and spotlights illuminated the scene beneath the medieval timber roof.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The bearer party carries the coffin into Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA)

As hundreds of ordinary people of all ages filed past the coffin of the long-reigning monarch, many wiped their eyes with tissues.

Some bowed, some curtsied and some simply took a moment to look at the extraordinary scene.

Former prime minister Theresa May and her husband Philip were among those paying their respects on Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue, with people waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

On Wednesday afternoon, the King led the royal family in a public display of homage by walking behind the Queen’s coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

Charles then returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.

He will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen’s death – known as “London Bridge” – a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow the King to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left by members of the public.

Thousands of people have visited the Norfolk estate to pay their respects, with tributes having piled up by the Norwich Gates to Sandringham House since news of the Queen’s death was announced last Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Floral tributes at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk (Sam Russell/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel to Manchester, where they will light a candle in memory of the Queen at the city’s cathedral.

They will also view the floral tributes in St Ann’s Square and the book of condolence at Manchester’s Central Library.

The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

Meanwhile, final preparations for the Queen’s funeral have been taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal early on Thursday morning for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

