Wetherspoon to open central London pubs from 8am on day of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Wetherspoon to open central London pubs from 8am on day of Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 10:22 am
The Rochester Castle pub in Stoke Newington, north London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Rochester Castle pub in Stoke Newington, north London (Victoria Jones/PA)

JD Wetherspoon has said its central London, railway station and airport pubs will all remain open on Monday as the Queen’s funeral takes place.

The pub giant said the majority of its venues will be shut for the funeral service, only opening for the day from about 1pm after the funeral takes place.

It is the latest hospitality company to confirm its opening plans for Monday September 19, which will be a public bank holiday.

A spokesman for the company said: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday September 19.

“The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that.”

The UK’s biggest pub firm, Stonegate, said on Wednesday it plans to keep venues open and show footage of the Queen’s funeral.

The Slug & Lettuce owner, which runs about 4,500 pubs and bars, said its managed venues will remain open to allow customers to celebrate the life of the Queen, with those running its leased and tenanted pubs able to independently decide whether they will open.

Heineken’s pub arm, Star Pubs & Bars, said it may keep some venues open for the day as well, allowing independent leaseholders to decide.

It comes as the vast majority of retailers have said they will shut their doors during the day as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Downing Street has indicated that it is up to individual businesses how to approach the bank holiday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the day of the funeral will operate as “a standard bank holiday”.

“Obviously individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what’s right for them and discuss with their employees but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Queen shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by First Minister Peter Robinson at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Photographer recalls historic handshake between Queen and Martin McGuinness
The funeral cortege of King George VI moves to Paddington station in London (PA)
Royal funeral customs and mishaps: a loyal dog, spooked horse and broken crown
The King is spending the day at Highgrove House (PA)
Highgrove: Where the King is spending a day of rest and reflection
Members of the military take part in an early morning rehearsal for the Queen’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
In Pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral
Banky’s Flower Thrower (The Art of Banksy/PA)
Exhibition of 145 Banksy artworks to open in Salford’s MediaCity
The first members of the public pay their respects at Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state
Members of the military take part during an early-morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Forces stage early-hours rehearsal for Queen’s funeral procession
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 15
In the hours before she was due to board a plane to London, one of the ten ‘ordinary Australians’ who received an exclusive invite from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being in attendance at such an event (Salty Dingo/PA)
‘Ordinary Australian’ who once won Queen’s praise shocked at funeral invitation
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car (Alamy/PA)
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as 'fireball' shoots through the sky
0
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…

Editor's Picks