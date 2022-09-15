Artists around the world create tributes to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Artists around the world create tributes to the Queen

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 12:32 pm
Filipino student Nino Angelo Orosco used ballpoint pens to create a drawing of the Queen (Nino Angelo Orosco/PA)
Artists around the world have said that creating portraits of the Queen is a way of “showing love for her”.

Images of Queen Elizabeth II have been produced in various media, including ballpoint pen, pencils and paints.

Nino Angelo Orosco, 20, an architecture student in the Philippines, spent two days creating a unique drawing using ballpoint pen after hearing of the Queen’s death.

“I’m really inspired by Her Majesty so, when I heard the news, I felt sad and did this art just to give her a tribute,” he told the PA news agency.

Image of Queen Elizabeth created using a ballpoint pen, by Niño Angelo Orosco
Nino Angelo Orosco, who lives in the Philippines, has admired the Queen for many years (Nino Angelo Orosco/PA)

“I’m a Filipino artist and really a big fan of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I chose to create the picture of the Queen because I really love my grandma and the Queen gives me a great image of what a good grandma is.”

He added: “I’m so inspired by the Queen’s dedication and service to the people.

“At her age, Her Majesty continued to work and serve.

“The Queen is an inspiration not only to United Kingdom but also worldwide, we will miss her so much.”

Neil Gardner, 46, an artist from Leicestershire, said: “I really respect the royal family, and I think the Queen was magnificent – 70 years of loyal service, even carrying out a major part of her role just two days before her death.

“I don’t know of anybody else who could do that.

Pencil drawing of Queen Elizabeth II created by Neil Gardner
Neil Gardner created his tribute to the Queen using pencils (Neil Gardner/PA)

“She did everything with such dignity and it seemed like she made sure that everyone she met was made to feel more important than she was.

“For those reasons, I just wanted to dedicate a drawing to her, and wanted to portray her beauty and regality.”

Mr Gardner, who usually sketches cars and aircraft, said drawing people is “slightly” out of his comfort zone, so “drawing Her Majesty was nerve-wracking”,

He previously began creating a picture of the Queen to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, but found it “too intimidating” and stopped; however, he now plans to complete it.

Mr Gardner added: “Art is a great way to pay tribute for a few reasons really – it is personal, people have taken time and put a lot of heart into a piece whilst dealing with self-doubt to create something they hope is worthy of the subject they’re paying tribute to.”

Pencil drawing of Queen Elizabeth II by Nigerian student Ajidahun Ayomiposi Henry
Ajidahun Ayomiposi Henry heard of the Queen’s death in Nigeria and made a pencil drawing of her in tribute (Ajidahun Ayomiposi Henry/PA)

Ajidahun Ayomiposi Henry, a student in Nigeria used pencils to create a portrait of the Queen.

The 21-year-old said: “We all know the Queen is a notable and highly respected monarch who has contributed to the growth and development change of the world politically, even as far as Nigeria is concerned, she’s a person that cannot be forgotten.

“She deserves the honour, I like her and I’m a fan.

“That’s the reason why I chose to appreciate and dedicate that artwork for her in my own little way of showing my love for her.”

