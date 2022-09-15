Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 12:38 pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried into St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried into St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said “goodnight” to her daughter as mourners turned out in pink for her funeral.

St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, was full for the funeral mass on Thursday, with people also standing on the pavement outside to pay their respects.

Olivia, nine, was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral
Olivia’s mother Cheryl, centre, paid tribute to her daughter during the service (Peter Powell/PA)

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured in the shooting, carried a pink teddy into the service.

In a eulogy, she said Olivia was born six weeks early and spent nine days in a special baby unit.

She said: “She was so small yet even as a newborn she had her own mind.”

She said Olivia was “chatty” and “bubbly”, and she joked that her daughter would talk so much that they thought she ran on Duracell batteries.

She added: “Olivia knew exactly how to wrap people around her little finger to get what she wanted, especially her brother Ryan and sister Chloe.

“She would often give them a cheeky smile and they would give in instantly.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral
Floral tributes and a teddy accompanied Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin (Peter Powell/PA)

Ending the eulogy, Mrs Korbel said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.

“She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

A eulogy from her father John Francis Pratt was read by parish priest Father Roy Cooper.

He described “our very own little diva” and said Olivia was kind, caring and helpful.

Olivia’s sister Chloe also gave a reading during the hour-long service.

Her coffin was brought to the church in a white horse-drawn carriage, with floral tributes in the shape of a unicorn and a teddy placed alongside it.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool last month (family handout/PA)

In a homily, Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said Olivia was a “gift to her family and all who knew her”.

He said: “In St Paul’s words, let us comfort one another with words of faith – faith in each other, faith in God and faith in the belief that Olivia’s untimely death will lead to a community here in Liverpool without violence, that it will become a place of peace and justice.”

Amazing Grace was sung as the coffin left the church, with those outside applauding as the cortege left for a private burial.

Pink hearts were placed on the fences of St Margaret Mary’s Junior School, next to the church, where Olivia was a pupil.

Police are continuing to hunt the gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia’s family home at about 10pm.

Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

The founder of charity Crimestoppers, Lord Ashcroft, has offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for her death.

Editor's Picks