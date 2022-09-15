Pottery with close royal ties releases commemorative mug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pottery with close royal ties releases commemorative mug

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:34 pm
Emma Bridgewater Queen Elizabeth II commemorative mug (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Emma Bridgewater Queen Elizabeth II commemorative mug (Richard Vernalls/PA)

A pottery with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the death of the Queen.

Staff at Emma Bridgewater, who have begun painstaking work on the pieces, have spoken of their “honour” at being chosen for the task, as the nation mourns after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The factory in Lichfield Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, has close ties with the royal family.

Emma Bridgewater Queen Elizabeth II commemorative mug
Sponge-painter Rachel Matthews, who is decorating 30 mugs every hour (Richard Vernalls/PA)

In 2015, the now Princess of Wales, Kate, visited the works.

Two years later, the future King Charles III, on a tour of Stoke-on-Trent and Middleport Pottery, unveiled a plaque designed by Emma Bridgewater commemorating his visit to the then Prince’s Trust in Hanley.

Charles and the Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, also visited the works in 2010.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to West Midlands
The then Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, walks with Emma Bridgewater and her husband Matthew Rice, during a visit to the factory in 2015 (Oli Scarff/PA)

The factory has been creating porcelain designs marking important royal events for years, including most recently for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Since the announcement of the Queen’s death a week ago, collectors have been eager to have a memento marking the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

In response, designers have produced two sponge-printed motifs, both incorporating the heraldic lion and unicorns from the royal crest, the Tudor rose and the Imperial State Crown.

One bears the name of the monarch, while the other can be personalised with a message.

Charles at Emma Bridgewater
The then Prince of Wales, Charles, taking part in sponge-painting with local schoolchildren, during a previous visit to Emma Bridgewater (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Stephen Beeston, head of production at the pottery, said: “This is something we first started producing this morning.

“We produce everything by hand… and this is decorated by hand.

“These designs are done by the design department – we then have to cut the sponges out.

“We then apply those (sponges) on to the biscuit (the un-fired pottery mug).

“That’s one of the advantages – this process is very responsive,” he said, adding the mugs went from “design, to kiln and into distribution” in only a couple of days.

When production reaches full tilt, up to 1,500 a day can be made, with a single sponge-painter getting through up to 30 an hour.

Emma Bridgewater Queen Elizabeth II commemorative mug
The base mark on the commemorative mugs (Richard Vernalls/PA)

“We have an initial plan to do 5,000 and then we’ll just monitor sales from there,” he said.

He added: “This is a tradition in the pottery industry, that we have always made commemorative pieces to mark all sorts of royal occasions.

“We commemorated the Silver, Golden, Diamond and of course earlier this year, the Platinum Jubilee.

“Today, we’re marking and recognising the long service of the Queen to this country and the Commonwealth.”

He said the factory’s ties with the royals made staff “pleased and proud”.

It had been a “difficult and challenging week” for the workforce, but the current production run “has given us an opportunity to say thank you (to the Queen), thank you for being an inspiration and an example for everybody”.

Rachel Matthews, a sponge-painter who has worked at the pottery for 10 years and met Kate during her visit, was applying the design to unfinished mugs.

Mrs Matthews described the trickiest part of the process as applying the ‘Queen Elizabeth II’ writing, which is cut on to one sponge, to the curved side of the mug without smudging the paint.

“The first time I did that, it was quite nerve-racking,” she added.

Of the Queen’s death, she said: “I felt quite emotional, it hit me more than I thought actually.

“Even though we didn’t know her personally, it feels like it we’re all affected in some ways.

“It’s been a very sad and strange week.”

