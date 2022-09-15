George Cross police officer ‘incredibly moved’ to be attending Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

George Cross police officer ‘incredibly moved’ to be attending Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:52 pm
Tony Gledhill was awarded the George Cross (Chris Radburn/PA)
Tony Gledhill was awarded the George Cross (Chris Radburn/PA)

A former police officer awarded the George Cross after being shot at 15 times has said he is “incredibly moved” to be attending the Queen’s funeral.

It is understood 17 recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross are to attend the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday and will be involved in the proceedings.

Among them is Tony Gledhill, 84, who was awarded the George Cross in May 1967 for an act of bravery for pursuing a recklessly driven car containing five armed criminals in Deptford, south London, less than a year earlier.

George Cross
Tony Gledhill says he will be in the procession (Matt Dunham/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I’m absolutely delighted to be invited, there are about 17 of us going and it’s an absolute honour, I’m on my way to London this afternoon, this will only happen once in my lifetime so I’m incredibly moved to be involved.

“We are very fortunate in the association (Victoria Cross and George Cross Association) to meet royalty and we were all able to meet the Queen during her life, she was like a mother, when I spoke to her she was inquisitive and remembered things.

“I remember how fantastic it was going to St James’s Palace for my investiture, the Queen was very warm and would smile at my wife and children, who were aged three and five.

“I was first on the list and the 161st was a Yeoman Bed Hanger, who marched across with grey hair, a grey beard, pantaloons, a red top, black shoes and white stockings, my little girl called out ‘there’s Father Christmas’, and the Queen laughed.

“After, she came across to my wife, and said ‘don’t worry my dear, we all have families’, which was lovely.”

On August 25, 1966, then aged 29, Mr Gledhill, a Metropolitan Police officer, and his colleague pursued the vehicle in a car on the wrong side of the road and against the one-way traffic.

The criminals shot at the unarmed officers 15 times with a sawn-off shotgun and revolvers during the 80mph chase, before their car crashed into a lorry, causing them to flee.

One of them tried to hijack the police car at gunpoint, ordering the officers to leave it, which they did, but as he tried to drive away, Mr Gledhill grabbed the gun and was dragged along as the vehicle accelerated.

The officers, both injured, managed to detain the criminal.

Mr Gledhill added: “I was very sad to hear she had died, she was a wonderful woman, she’s from a good family, everyone I’ve met has been just as nice.

“I’m a real royalist so it will be an honour to be involved in the procession, we have rehearsals and various other things in the next few days.

“It’s something I’ll be very proud of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

School children from London join Muslims from across the UK at Regent’s Park Mosque to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II and to mark the accession of King, Charles III (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Muslim community leaders come together to sing God Save The King
Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham to host ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral
People travelling by train are being urged to stay for lunch (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch
Emma Bridgewater Queen Elizabeth II commemorative mug (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Pottery with close royal ties releases commemorative mug
Vera Wren, 90, a resident of The Lawn care home in Alton, Hampshire, where residents have decorated a table with photographs of the Queen, bunting and their own flower arrangements (Friends of the Elderly/PA)
Care home residents mourn Queen with prayer services and personal tributes
Ai Weiwei (Shu Tomioka/Japan Art Association/PA)
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei awarded global arts prize valued at more than £90,000
The Queen (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral to be ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’
Iain Duncan Smith is among the MPs and peers to have penned a letter expressing concern about the decision to extend an invitation to the Chinese Government (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tory MPs criticise ‘extraordinary’ decision to invite China to Queen’s funeral
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried into St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)
Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service
Filipino student Nino Angelo Orosco used ballpoint pens to create a drawing of the Queen (Nino Angelo Orosco/PA)
Artists around the world create tributes to the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks