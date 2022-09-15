The King’s plans ahead of Queen’s funeral includes hosting heads of state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The King’s plans ahead of Queen’s funeral includes hosting heads of state

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:40 pm
King Charles III with coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.
King Charles III with coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace.

On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

The couple will then go to the Welsh Parliament where they will receive condolences and meet members of the Senedd.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Queen Consort after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to Westminster Hall (Frank Augstein/PA)

From there they will travel to Cardiff Castle where Charles will hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by the Welsh Government.

A spokesman for the King said the couple hope to meet members of the public throughout their visit to Wales.

When he returns to Buckingham Palace, the King will host faith leaders in the Bow Room before travelling to the Palace of Westminster where he will mount a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

On Saturday, Charles will meet the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King’s spokesman said his aim is to thank representatives from all the emergency services involved in the planning and delivery of the events during this period.

Later, Charles and Camilla will attend a lunch for governors general, and then the King will meet Realm prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday, the King and Queen Consort will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

