Lying in state: Royalists and republicans queue to pay respects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lying in state: Royalists and republicans queue to pay respects

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:52 pm
Members of the public queue on Lambeth Bridge (Jacob King/PA)
Members of the public queue on Lambeth Bridge (Jacob King/PA)

Fears of a 30-hour queue to see the Queen’s lying in state have not yet come true, but the wait is still considerable.

Having joined the queue at Blackfriars Bridge just as dawn broke at 6am on Thursday, it took until 10.30am to travel the two miles to Westminster Hall and the Queen’s coffin.

Our fellow queuers were a varied lot. Some had dressed casually and wrapped up against the early morning cold, others wore the traditional black suit, while ex-forces personnel came with medals and berets.

One mourner donned a bowler hat, pinstriped suit and furled umbrella, like he had come straight from George VI’s lying in state in 1952, images of which were beamed onto the side of the National Theatre.

In some ways, the queue has become an event in itself, something passing joggers filmed on their phones and the world’s media sent cameras to capture, while on social media questions about waiting times poured in.

The wait is difficult to gauge, and the queue can sometimes be deceptive.

From Blackfriars it moved steadily, reaching Waterloo Bridge in an hour and then picking up pace past the London Eye and down towards Lambeth Bridge.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public in the queue on the South Bank near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view the Queen’s lying in state (Jacob King/PA)

But it is here that the real queuing begins, over the Thames and then back and forth through Victoria Gardens for nearly two hours.

Muscle aches set in, morale begins to flag and queuers discard the food they brought with them but fear they no longer have time to eat. That food, collected by the Scouts, is either redistributed through the queue or sent to a local foodbank.

But all that waiting offers ample time to chat with some of the thousands of mourners who have come to pay their respects.

Some conversations focused on work, hobbies and, later on, the ache of standing in a queue for so many hours, but mostly people talked about the Queen.

PA news agency reporter Chris McKeon, right, and Sian Elvin in the queue at Victoria Gardens (Sian Elvin/PA)

There were those who had seen her themselves, not just in the UK but abroad too.

One man, brought up in Trinidad and Tobago but now living in London, told me how she had passed his house during a visit to the Caribbean and said he and his wife had now come to thank her for her “long years of service not just to Britain but all of the Commonwealth”.

Others came to be part of history, to see a once-in-many-generations event, while others felt drawn by some undefinable connection to the Queen, even if they did not support the monarchy.

Despite being “not really a royalist” and never having seen the Queen in person, 70-year-old Andrew Halas said he felt “somehow, indelibly, she has made a connection with people of my generation”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The old guard leaves after standing vigil around the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall during her lying in state (Yui Mok/PA)

Everyone uses the same word to describe the Queen – “constant”.

But once inside, the talking stops.

It is an eerie hush that has enveloped Westminster Hall – usually a place of noise and clutter as tourists and school parties are directed from information desks further into the Palace of Westminster.

Now, the vast Norman hall is dominated by the Queen’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard and surrounded by guards, who are as still as waxworks.

PA infographic showing lying in state of the Queen
(PA Graphics)

As we file through the hall, we witness a Changing of the Guard. Co-ordinated by a series of taps from the Officer of the Watch’s stick, a new round of Irish Guards, Beefeaters and Gentlemen at Arms takes its place next to the old guard.

Two more taps, and suddenly the old guard seems to leave its trance and return to life, marching off while the new guard bow their heads and fall still.

The mourners begin filing past again, each paying respect in their own way. Some bow or curtsey, some pray, some shed tears.

But at the end, as they leave Westminster Hall, most take one final look back at the coffin, a last glimpse of our longest reigning monarch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Danny Humble, 35, who was killed by a gang of teenagers (Family handout/PA)
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, following a service of prayer and reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds welcome Charles and Camilla to Wales amid bright sunshine
Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires (Network Rail)
Train services to London halted by damaged electric wires
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
A sign in Bermondsey, south-east London, informing members of the public that the queue to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday is temporarily paused (James Manning/PA)
Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause
The union will now ballot for strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers reject pay deal and signal support for strike action
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop
Police with members of the public who are waiting in line in central London, to view the lying in state (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Arrests made in biggest police operation in Met’s history for Queen’s funeral
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams poses with the 2022 Ig Nobel prize (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Constipated scorpions and love at first sight inspire winners of Ig Nobels
The Queen with Victoria Cross and George Cross holders at a reception at Windsor Castle in 2006 (Richard Bayford/PA)
Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients ‘humbled’ to be part of funeral

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks