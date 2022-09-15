‘People in their 30s could be developing diabetes and should cut carbs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘People in their 30s could be developing diabetes and should cut carbs’

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:54 pm
An expert has warned that most people in their 30s could unknowingly be on the way to developing diabetes and should consider cutting carbohydrates out of their diets (Rui Vieira/PA)
An expert has warned that most people in their 30s could unknowingly be on the way to developing diabetes and should consider cutting carbohydrates out of their diets (Rui Vieira/PA)

Most people in their 30s could unknowingly be on the way to developing diabetes and should consider cutting carbohydrates out of their diets, an expert has warned.

Professor Joan Taylor, from De Montfort University, said NHS guidance which currently says carbohydrates should make up just over a third of what we eat should be changed to around 10%.

Speaking at the British Science Festival, she said that cutting food like bread and potatoes could result in people losing weight – a good thing for reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes – and their glucose levels returning to normal.

The professor of pharmaceutics said: “If you can cut it down to 10%, bearing in mind that the NHS recommendation is about 35%, if you can cut it down to 10% then not only will you lose weight, which is a good thing for metabolic syndrome and type 2, but your blood glucose comes down to normal.”

According to Diabetes UK, in 2021 some 4.1 million people were living with a diagnosis of any type of diabetes, and an additional 850,000 had type 2 diabetes but were yet to be diagnosed.

However, Prof Taylor thinks as many as one in 10 people could be developing diabetes without knowing it.

She said: “If you talk to diabetologists, they will tell you that most people from their 30s onwards, particularly if they’re Bame (Black, Asian and minority ethnic), but even so, are beginning to put on the kind of weight these days that means then moving into the metabolic syndrome, that then is a route to diabetes.

“Most people are at risk.

“It’s only the slim, athletic types that stay like that into their 30s and 40s that are not.

“That’s an amazing thing, really.”

Metabolic syndrome is the medical term for a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension) and obesity.

Diabetes UK reports that, if nothing changes, 5.5 million people in the UK will have diabetes by 2030.

The charity estimates that one in three adults in the UK have pre-diabetes, which means their blood glucose levels are above normal but below the threshold for a diabetes diagnosis.

Around 90% of people with diabetes have type 2, around 8% have type 1 diabetes, and about 2% have rarer types of diabetes.

NHS England suggests the service spends around £10 billion a year on diabetes – around 10% of its entire budget.

Research has shown that, for some people, diet, physical activity and sustained weight loss can be effective in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes by about 50%.

