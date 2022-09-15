Petition to end Prince of Wales title passes 25,000 signatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Petition to end Prince of Wales title passes 25,000 signatures

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:06 pm
King Charles III (centre) and the Prince of Wales walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
King Charles III (centre) and the Prince of Wales walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country.

King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch the day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He also made William’s wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, the first time the title has been held by anyone since Princess Diana.

Charles has held the title since he was nine, his investiture later taking place in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle, North Wales, when he was 20.

Protests at the time coincided with the ceremony, including a bomb plot coordinated by Welsh paramilitary group Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru (MAC).

Now the King’s decision to bestow the title on to his son has sparked fierce debate in the country.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth II adjusting the robe of Prince Charles during his investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle (PA)

The page on the petition website, which continues to gather supporters, reads: “The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression.

“The title implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales’ status as a nation and a country.

“In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament.”

It also claims neither the “Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted” about the decision to name William Prince of Wales.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed in an interview with Radio Cymru that he had not been told before the King’s announcement.

He has said a debate on the subject would be “absolutely proper” but that it should be left until some time after the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Adding: “We look forward to deepening our relationship with the new Prince and Princess.”

The petition goes on to quote actor Michael Sheen from an interview with political journalist Owen Jones, during which he revealed he had handed back his OBE in 2017.

Mr Sheen said he did not want to be a “hypocrite” after researching Welsh history for his Raymond Williams Memorial Lecture speech in 2017, and wrote to the then Prince Charles explaining he meant “absolutely no disrespect”.

He said: “Make a break there. Put some things that have been the wrongs of the past right.

Queen Elizabeth II death
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales (PA)

“Don’t necessarily just because of habit and without thinking just carry on that tradition that was started as a humiliation to our country.”

He added: “When that change and the traditional requirements would mean the Prince of Wales would become a new person, and a new Englishman, it would be, I think, a really meaningful and powerful gesture for that title to no longer be held in the same way as it has before. That would be an incredibly meaningful thing I think to happen.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price during his tribute to the Queen at the Motion of Condolence session held in the Senedd on Sunday.

Mr Price referenced moments throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign when she broke with the status quo, including when she bowed her head at the garden of remembrance in Dublin during her first visit to the Irish Republic.

And he said: “Perhaps, as Queen Elizabeth begins her final journey and we consider what the future holds, we can follow the Queen’s own injunction in that great Dublin speech to bow to the past, but not be bound by it.”

In a tweet following Charles’ announcement, Mr Price said: “It is Plaid Cymru’s long held view that it should be the people’s democratic right to have a final say on this matter in an independent Wales.

“For now, Plaid Cymru’s thoughts are with the Royal Family as they grieve.”

The last native prince of Wales was Llywelyn Ap Gruffudd, also known as Llywelyn the Last, who was the prince of Gwynedd, a region in north Wales.

Llywelyn was killed by English soldiers in 1282 and almost 30 years later Edward I gave the title to his son Edward II.

Since then the title has been reserved for the heir to the British throne, however there have been long periods when the title has not been used.

Platinum Jubilee
The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert in June (PA)

On Friday, the King will visit Wales for the first time since his ascension to the throne.

One of the locations he will visit in Cardiff, Llandaf Cathedral, has been rumoured in the Telegraph to be where the investiture of the new Prince of Wales could take place next year.

A statement released by Kensington Palace said the Prince expressed that he and Catherine would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people”.

“The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Danny Humble, 35, who was killed by a gang of teenagers (Family handout/PA)
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, following a service of prayer and reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds welcome Charles and Camilla to Wales amid bright sunshine
Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires (Network Rail)
Train services to London halted by damaged electric wires
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
A sign in Bermondsey, south-east London, informing members of the public that the queue to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday is temporarily paused (James Manning/PA)
Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause
The union will now ballot for strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers reject pay deal and signal support for strike action
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop
Police with members of the public who are waiting in line in central London, to view the lying in state (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Arrests made in biggest police operation in Met’s history for Queen’s funeral
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams poses with the 2022 Ig Nobel prize (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Constipated scorpions and love at first sight inspire winners of Ig Nobels
The Queen with Victoria Cross and George Cross holders at a reception at Windsor Castle in 2006 (Richard Bayford/PA)
Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients ‘humbled’ to be part of funeral

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks