More than 100 Heathrow flights cancelled ‘to avoid noise’ during Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 4:12 pm
More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled due to the Queen’s funeral.

The west London airport announced that 15% of its 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted “to avoid noise”.

The airport said it wants to ensure the skies over London will be quiet during the two-minute national silence as the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey nears its end shortly before noon.

No flights will be allowed to take off or land from 15 minutes before the silence starts until 15 minutes after it ends.

Departures and arrivals will also be halted during the arrival of the funeral cortege and procession at Windsor Castle, and diverted around the castle during the private family service on Monday night.

British Airways – the most-affected airline – will cancel 100 short-haul flights due to the restrictions.

Virgin Atlantic said it will cancel four flights.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Heathrow, Nats (the air traffic control provider) and airlines are supporting the ceremonial aspects for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday.

“As a mark of respect, operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday.”

A British Airways spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral, we have reduced our schedule and retimed some flights at Heathrow to ensure the skies are quiet at certain moments on Monday.

“Our thoughts remain with the royal family and the nation.”

BA was forced to cancel 16 flights on Wednesday during the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Heathrow warned that many roads near the airport will be closed on Monday due to the events in Windsor.

Passengers are “strongly advised” to use London Underground and rail services to get to and from the airport.

