Yogurt manufacturer tearfully speaks of regret at inquest into woman’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Yogurt manufacturer tearfully speaks of regret at inquest into woman’s death

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 8:16 pm
Andy Marsh with his wife Celia Marsh, who died after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from a Pret a Manger store (Leigh Day/PA)
Andy Marsh with his wife Celia Marsh, who died after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from a Pret a Manger store (Leigh Day/PA)

The manufacturer of a supposedly dairy-free yogurt used in a Pret a Manger vegan wrap has tearfully spoken of her regret at trusting others involved in the production process, an inquest heard.

Bethany Eaton, the managing director of Planet Coconut, broke down in tears as she gave evidence at the inquest of mother-of-five Celia Marsh.

Mrs Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal allergic reaction on December 27 2017, shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread.

Celia Marsh, 42, died after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from a Pret a Manger store in Bath (Leigh Day/PA)
Celia Marsh, 42, died after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from a Pret a Manger store in Bath (Leigh Day/PA)

The dental nurse, from Melksham, Wiltshire had a severe dairy allergy and collapsed in the street after eating the sandwich bought from the chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.

She had been on a post-Christmas shopping trip with her husband and three of her daughters at the time.

Avon Coroner’s Court has heard the yoghurt was produced by Planet Coconut, which is the UK manufacturer and distributor of products developed by Australia-based yoghurt company CoYo.

Mrs Eaton told the hearing she had set up Planet Coconut with her husband in 2011 to manufacture dairy-free products and purchased a licence from CoYo founder Henry Gosling for exclusive UK rights.

The court has heard the Planet Coconut yoghurt contained few ingredients – primarily coconut cream and HG1 starch supplied by Tate & Lyle plc.

The starch was identified as the possible source of the contamination.

Mrs Eaton said: “Dairy-free is something I am passionate about which is why we bought the CoYo licence.

“I didn’t ever dream it would contain dairy after he (Henry Gosling) sold me a licence.

“He said it was made in an allergen-free environment. He had a very good relationship with Tate & Lyle.

“That was the reassurance he gave me and I respected that.”

Maria Voisin, the senior coroner for Avon, asked Mrs Eaton whether she considered testing the starch.

She replied: “We never tested the product because I was assured and believed it was being made in an allergen-free environment.

“I was told there was a separate line or facility that was entirely allergen-free and that’s what we relied upon.”

The witness said that since Mrs Marsh’s death all products are now tested, irrespective of the source.

Mrs Eaton began crying under questioning from barrister Jeremy Hyam KC, representing Mrs Marsh’s family.

“I had a dairy-free facility and I had ingredients that I believed were dairy-free from the assurances I was given,” she said.

“I did not believe our product contained dairy. He sold me a licence for a dairy-free yogurt and I had to buy the product from him.

The family of Celia Marsh with their lawyers outside the coroner's court (Ben Birchall/PA)
The family of Celia Marsh with their lawyers outside the coroner’s court (Ben Birchall/PA)

“He was very protective of his product and rightly or wrongly I respected that. I did not believe that Henry and Tate & Lyle would produce a product that contained dairy in it.

“We all believed there was no risk because it was made in an allergy-free environment.”

Fighting back tears, she added: “I am a bit angry and upset about this.

“I didn’t just rely on his word, I relied on the fact that I had been sold a licence for a dairy-free product and it has been manufactured by Tate & Lyle with CoYo and created a very popular dairy-free yogurt product in Australia.

“I regret buying a licence and trusting the word of someone else and that’s what I regret.

“I regret that the inquiries I made were not with Henry Gosling and I relied upon his assurances and that’s my regret.”

The inquest also heard from Guy Meakin, interim managing director of Pret a Manger, who expressed his “extreme sorrow” to the family of Mrs Marsh for their loss.

“If we had known it had contained milk products we would never have used it,” he said.

He said all products were now labelled with ingredients and Pret had introduced allergen risk assessments.

Mrs Marsh’s death came in the wake of that of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died in 2016 after eating a Pret baguette containing sesame seeds.

Ms Ednan-Laperouse had a sesame allergy.

The tragedy sparked an overhaul of food labelling laws. Retailers are now required to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on every food item made on the premises and pre-packed for direct sale, including sandwiches, cakes and salads.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Danny Humble, 35, who was killed by a gang of teenagers (Family handout/PA)
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, following a service of prayer and reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds welcome Charles and Camilla to Wales amid bright sunshine
Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires (Network Rail)
Train services to London halted by damaged electric wires
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
A sign in Bermondsey, south-east London, informing members of the public that the queue to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday is temporarily paused (James Manning/PA)
Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause
The union will now ballot for strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers reject pay deal and signal support for strike action
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop
Police with members of the public who are waiting in line in central London, to view the lying in state (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Arrests made in biggest police operation in Met’s history for Queen’s funeral
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams poses with the 2022 Ig Nobel prize (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Constipated scorpions and love at first sight inspire winners of Ig Nobels
The Queen with Victoria Cross and George Cross holders at a reception at Windsor Castle in 2006 (Richard Bayford/PA)
Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients ‘humbled’ to be part of funeral

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks