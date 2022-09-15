Volunteer who grabbed gunman who fired at Queen recalls being thanked by monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Volunteer who grabbed gunman who fired at Queen recalls being thanked by monarch

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 4:08 pm
John Heasman, centre, was personally thanked by the Queen following his heroics (PA)
John Heasman, centre, was personally thanked by the Queen following his heroics (PA)

A St John Ambulance volunteer who stopped a young man shooting the Queen has told how he was left “dumbstruck” when he was thanked by the monarch and her family after the incident.

In 1981, 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant fired six blank shots at the Queen while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Retired forklift and delivery driver John Heasman, now 78, of Bermondsey, south-east London, was the first to grab Sarjeant while on voluntary first aid duty, not knowing at the time it was a blank gun.

Royalty – Shots Fired at Queen Elizabeth II – Trooping the Colour, London
Marcus Sarjeant fired blank shots at the Queen in 1981 and was later jailed for treason (PA)

Later, while volunteering at a royal garden party in 1982, Mr Heasman was invited to a surprise meeting with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the then Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal.

He told the PA news agency: “The Queen said to me ‘this is an informal discussion just to say thank-you for what you done for me on the day of last year’s Trooping’.

“I was dumbstruck, I looked at her and said ‘thank-you, Your Majesty, Ma’am’, and she was just talking away.

“She invited me to sit down and she sat opposite and offered me a cup of tea or a biscuit or cake, but I told her ‘no thank-you, we just had one of your lovely sandwiches before we came up’.

“We were chatting for 15 minutes, she asked about the incident and how I noticed the young man with the gun.

“She told me ‘you know you’ve done a brave thing’, I said ‘not really Ma’am I just turned around and held on to the gun in a certain position’, but obviously at the time no-one knew it was a blank gun.”

John Heasman in uniform
John Heasman has volunteered with St John Ambulance since 1959 (St John Ambulance/PA)

He added: “Diana just said ‘hello’ I think. The Duke of Edinburgh shook my hand and said ‘well done young man, thank-you for what you’ve done,’ type of thing. Charles was in his 30s, like me.

“I think they were just there together relaxing and having tea and wanted to thank me.”

Mr Heasman, who has volunteered for St John Ambulance since 1959, also works at Millwall Football Club.

He said he has put his name down to provide support at ceremonial events, including the Queen’s state funeral, and her lying in state.

Sarjeant was handed a prison sentence under the Treason Act and jailed for five years.

Mr Heasman added: “I was very upset to hear the Queen had died, but I’m so glad I have this memory, being thanked by her is something I’ll never forget.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Danny Humble, 35, who was killed by a gang of teenagers (Family handout/PA)
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, following a service of prayer and reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds welcome Charles and Camilla to Wales amid bright sunshine
Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires (Network Rail)
Train services to London halted by damaged electric wires
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
A sign in Bermondsey, south-east London, informing members of the public that the queue to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday is temporarily paused (James Manning/PA)
Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause
The union will now ballot for strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers reject pay deal and signal support for strike action
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop
Police with members of the public who are waiting in line in central London, to view the lying in state (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Arrests made in biggest police operation in Met’s history for Queen’s funeral
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams poses with the 2022 Ig Nobel prize (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Constipated scorpions and love at first sight inspire winners of Ig Nobels
The Queen with Victoria Cross and George Cross holders at a reception at Windsor Castle in 2006 (Richard Bayford/PA)
Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients ‘humbled’ to be part of funeral

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks