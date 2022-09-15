Silent crowds file past the coffin of the only British monarch most have known

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Silent crowds file past the coffin of the only British monarch most have known

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 4:48 pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A constant procession of mourners is continuing to make its way through Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the Queen’s lying in state.

Members of the public who have queued for hours along the Thames are making their way down wide stone steps to file past the Queen’s coffin as it lies draped in the Royal Standard on a wooden frame in the centre of Westminster Hall.

The jewels in the Imperial State Crown, sceptre and orb, which are placed on top, glitter in the candlelight and light shining from high windows and the vaulted wooden ceiling of the 900-year-old hall.

The room at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, empty of its usual visitors’ desks and displays and chattering groups, is hushed, footsteps muffled on carpet laid along its length as the mourners file silently through.

They range from those old enough to have been born before the Queen’s reign to children too young to understand the history they are witnessing.

MPs and their guests, security guards and parliamentary staff have joined members of the public for the slow walk past the coffin.

Some are dressed in dark suits, formal wear or uniforms, but most are in ordinary clothes, suitable for queuing in the elements.

As they draw level with the coffin, many stop for a moment, bowing their heads, bringing their hands together in what seems to be a quiet prayer of thanks, saluting or crossing themselves.

Many are visibly moved by the brief experience they have waited hours for, wiping away tears or putting an arm around friends or family members as they move on.

Every so often, the hall stills and the procession of mourners stops as a new 10-strong watch of royal guards makes a slow march into the hall, to take up their places on the dais and relieve the motionless troops around the coffin.

Then the procession begins again. The mourners keep coming, and will continue to come until early on Monday before the Queen’s state funeral.

As they reach the far end of the hall, many turn again before heading out into a bright, busy central London afternoon, to say a final quiet goodbye to the only British monarch that most had ever known before now.

Editor's Picks