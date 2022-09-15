London hotel prices continue to soar as Queen’s funeral nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

London hotel prices continue to soar as Queen’s funeral nears

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 4:52 pm
London hotel prices are continuing to soar as the Queen’s funeral nears (Simon Turner/Alamy/PA)
London hotel prices are continuing to soar as the Queen’s funeral nears (Simon Turner/Alamy/PA)

London hotel prices are continuing to soar as the Queen’s funeral nears.

Mourners booking a room in the centre of the capital for Sunday – the night before the service – are being charged hundreds of pounds more than people staying a week later, analysis by the PA news agency found.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital during the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The cheapest room at Park Plaza County Hall – one of the closest hotels to Westminster Abbey – on Sunday night costs £999 compared with £268 seven days later.

Crowne Plaza Albert Embankment is charging £620 on the eve of the funeral.

That is nearly two-and-a-half times more than on Sunday September 25, when the price is £252.

Rooms at Novotel Waterloo cost £500 on Sunday and £241 a week later.

Many hotels near Westminster Abbey owned by lower-priced chains such as Premier Inn and Travelodge are fully booked for Sunday night.

Premier Inn has no rooms left at several of its properties, including County Hall, Waterloo (Westminster Bridge) and Leicester Square.

The nearest location with availability is Victoria, where a room costs £169 on Sunday, compared with £111 a week later.

The closest available Travelodge hotel is Waterloo.

A one-night stay on Sunday is priced at £160, while someone visiting on September 25 will pay just £63.

London-based travel company HotelPlanner said the average occupancy rate at the city’s hotels is “approaching 95%”, which is around a fifth higher than normal for this time of year.

Chief executive Tim Hentschel said: “Rates are up for hotels in all star categories, and HotelPlanner expect rates to double as we get closer to the funeral, especially four and five-star hotels that are being filled with thousands of foreign dignitaries and elected officials with a large entourage.

“Most of the iconic London hotels like the Savoy, Dorchester, Mandarin Oriental and the Taj will reach all-time peak occupancy this week with all-time high room rates, up to £2,000.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in Sindh Province (Fareed Khan/AP) File)
‘Fingerprints’ of climate change on devastating Pakistan floods
(David Cheskin/PA)
Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin
John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten (Ian West/PA)
Sex Pistols respond to John Lydon claims over ‘tasteless Queen cash-ins’
Flight restrictions will be in place over Windsor for during the Queen’s funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
CAA imposes London and Windsor flying restrictions during Queen’s funeral
Vanessa Nathakumaran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
First mourner says paying respects to Queen ‘helped with loss of late husband’
A reconstruction of the heart of a jawed fish that lived around 380 million years ago (Trinajstic et al/Science)
380m-year-old ‘beautifully preserved’ fish heart is oldest ever found
Saturn’s rings weigh about 33 million trillion pounds and are made almost entirely of ice (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science/PA)
Missing moon may be answer to how Saturn got its rings
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham on September 14 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Activists accused of breaching oil terminal injunction remanded in custody
John Lydon of the Sex Pistols (Chris Ison/PA)
John Lydon: It’s disrespectful for Sex Pistols to benefit from the Queen’s death
A small protest was held at King Charles III’s Proclamation in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)
Protest planned in Cardiff for King Charles III’s visit to Wales

More from Press and Journal

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are 'undroppable'
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Highland League: Formartine United sign Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0

Editor's Picks